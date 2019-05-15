Best gifts for graduates under $50 on Amazon

Google's superhuman DeepMind almost failed high-school math test Researchers at Google's DeepMind built two different kinds of state-of-the-art neural nets to see if they could be trained to answer high school math problems. The result was an E grade, and a failure to add single-digit numbers above 6. Read more: https://zd.net/2HX1LMP

Now that your loved one or friend has accepted their diploma and is entering the workforce full time, consider getting them a gift to either celebrate their accomplishments or help them deal with the imminent task of adulting.

Also: Grads Gift Guide 2019 CNET | Graduate gift guide for 2019 TechRepublic

We've rounded up an interesting mix of fun, useful, and wallet-friendly gift ideas they're sure to love. And the best part is they're all available to buy on Amazon -- so it's easier than ever to quickly get them a graduation present.

Best gifts for graduates under $50

Echo Dot for $30

See it now: Echo Dot Speaker at Amazon

Sure, the graduate in your life might think of this as nothing more than a high-tech music player with Alexa at first, but it's also a handy way for them to set reminders about bills, compile grocery lists, and set alarms to ensure they're waking up on time for work.

Fire TV Stick 4K for $50

See it now: Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon

Part of growing up means staying home on weeknights and watching Netflix. Help your graduate enter adulthood with their very own streaming device. If they don't have a 4K TV, you can save yourself some money and go with the non-4K Fire Stick.

Anker PowerCore 1000 Redux for $29

See it now: Anker PowerCore 1000 Redux External Battery on Amazon

This is one of the best-rated external battery packs available, providing up to 2.5 charges for an iOS or Android device. It offers super fast charging, too, with Anker's PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology. It's an inexpensive gift that anyone would appreciate.

Tile Sport for $20

See it now: Tile Sport on Amazon

The Tile Sport is the solution for a new grad who is constantly losing their wallet, phone, or anything else. Just attach it to an item, like keys, and they'll never have to worry about being locked out again. This version is more durable than the other models. You can also save money on two or four packs of Tile devices for the extra-forgetful graduate in your life.

AmazonBasics Hardside Luggage for $42

See it now: AmazonBasics Hardside Luggage at Amazon

What better way to tell a new graduate it's time to move out than with the gift of quality luggage? This wheel-able suitcase is from Amazon, is well-rated, and comes with a hard outer shell to protect what's inside. It has a combo lock, as well.

Roav Viva for $50

See it Now: Roav Viva by Anker on Amazon

The Roav Viva by Anker is an Alexa-enabled car charger. It has two USB charging ports and is compatible with Android and iOS devices. It supports all Alexa commands and communications, as well, including calling, messaging, drop-ins, and announcements. It's worth the price alone if it stops your loved one from looking at their phone while driving.

Fire 7 for $40

See it now: Fire 7 Tablet on Amazon

Amazon's entry-level Fire tablet is a super inexpensive gift that your graduate can find all sorts of uses for, whether they want to manage their calendar with it, do some work-related studying, or use it to relax in their downtime.

BioLite Powerlight Mini for $40

See it now: BioLite Powerlight Mini on Amazon

The Biolite is a charger, headlamp, lantern, and bike lamp all in one. It emits red or white light, has up to a 5-hour battery life, and can even give a phone a quick recharge. Your graduate can clip it onto shirts, bikes, tents, wherever, when they need more light.

JBL Portable for $40

See it now: JBL Portable Waterproof Speaker on Amazon

The JBL portable waterproof speaker is a fun way to enjoy music while out at the beach or on a holiday with a group of friends. It's rechargeable, durable, and has a 10-hour battery life.

Eufy Smart Scale for $45

See it now: eufy Smart Scale on Amazon

One of the main challenges of adulthood is somehow staying in shape while juggling all your other responsibilities. The Eufy Smart Scale helps by using Bluetooth compatibility to connect with Google Fit, Apple Health, and Fitbit to track weight, BMI, and body fat.

Eufy Smart Bulb for $35

See it now: eufy Smart Bulb on Amazon

The Eufy Lumos Smart Bulb lets an owner choose from over 16 million colors with adjustable brightness. It's voice compatible, too, with Google Home and Alexa devices. Gift one to your grad, and they'll love being able to set the lighting mood in their apartment.

Amazon Smart Plug for $25

See it now: Amazon Smart Plug on Amazon

The Amazon Smart Plug lets users control whatever is plugged into the outlet -- from anywhere. This way, they'll never have to worry if they unplugged a hair straightener or coffee maker ever again. Plus, it supports Alexa voice commands via an Echo device.

Mi Home Security Camera for $40

See it now: Mi Home Security Camera on Amazon

This smart security camera offers 1080p HD video and is the perfect way to keep an eye on an apartment or pets while at work.

Skullcandy Ink'd for $35

See it now: Skullcandy Ink'd Earbuds on Amazon

The Skullcandy Ink'd Bluetooth earbuds are for music fans craving a pair of wireless earbuds to use while on the go. It offers eight hours of battery life, and the flex collar ensures the headphones stay put if out for a run. It has a built-in mic for calls, as well.

Field Notes Memo Books for $10

See it now: Field Notes Memo Books on Amazon

Just because your loved one is out of school doesn't mean they'll never have to write down notes again. These notebooks are perfect for jotting phone numbers and lists. They're cute, well-rated, and for just $10, you get three of these 48-page books.

Hamilton Beach Programmable Coffeemaker for $30

See it now: Hamilton Beach Programmable Coffeemaker on Amazon

This programmable coffee maker will make getting up for work a breeze. The graduate in your life can just set the time they want to have a fresh pot ready, and they can wake up to the smell of freshly brewed coffee every morning.

Pilot Precise V7 Stick Rolling Ball Pens for $13

See it now: Pilot Precise V7 Stick Rolling Ball Pens on Amazon

This is probably the king of rolling ball pens. Get some for your grad, especially if they're a fan of stationary, and they'll never be able to go back to cheap pens again. They'll go nicely with those Field Note books we mentioned earlier, too.

Anker PowerPort+ Atom III (2 Ports) for $43

See it now: Anker PowerPort+ Atom III at Amazon

Looking for a single, high-power USB-A and USB-C charger for your grad? This one is powered by PowerIQ 3.0, allowing it to output a total of 60W over its USB-A and USB-C ports. It can be used to charge up not only smartphones and tablets but also laptops.

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and tech for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog. Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet may earn commission from the products and services featured on this page.