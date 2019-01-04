Diet iPhone: Can a new formula refresh Apple's bottom line?

In case you haven't heard, Apple missed on its Q1 revenue target: A shortfall of an estimated $7 billion on total revenue of $84 billion due to a slowdown in iPhone sales.

Why aren't people upgrading to the new iPhones? Well, there are a lot of reasons. Part of it is that the old iPhones work perfectly, or at least good enough. They spent a lot of money on their old phone and don't necessarily see the new functionality being a must-have.

I have my own anecdotal stories to refer to as possible evidence of this; I know plenty of folks who have iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 and are more or less happy with what they have, especially if they have the higher end versions of the models with lots of memory on them.

My ZDNet DIY-IT and Government colleague David Gewirtz has a 128GB iPhone 6S Plus. He was on the upgrade program, and hasn't had to make a payment in almost two years. It still works fine for him; why should he switch and get a new loan? Plus he uses his headphone jack all the time and the new phones don't have one.

I'm actually kind of surprised by this because Gewirtz is as much as a techie as I am. But he doesn't feel like being an early adopter of Apple's current technology. If his stuff isn't broken, then why should he fix it? I get it.

ZDNet Windows and Microsoft columnist Ed Bott and his lovely wife both have the iPhone 7 Plus -- but every time he considers doing a $300 trade-in for two equivalent iPhone XRs, the out-of-pocket cost for the two devices (after trade-in) would be $499 and $599, for the 128GB and 256GGB models he would have to replace, respectively.

After sales tax in his state of residence, that's $1,188 to replace two phones that are working just fine. Thanks, but no thanks. Close browser!

I recently managed to convince my dad to go from an iPhone 6 16GB to an iPhone XR 64GB because he wanted the bigger screen and the better camera, and he uses a ton of apps and wasn't particularly happy with the performance of iOS 12 on his old phone.

On the other hand, my mother, who has the same device and doesn't use apps, isn't upgrading. She mostly texts on it and makes phone calls. She doesn't even like to use Facebook on it; that's what her PC at home with a 24" monitor is for.

But dad utterly hates the new all-touch user interface. The 74 year-old retired dentist loves his home button and the TouchID that he still uses on his 2017 iPad Pro 12.9. It's familiar to him, it's intuitive, and it's a muscle memory he has developed that is now second nature to him as to how he uses his devices. He's adapting and is now taking classes at the Boca Raton Apple retail store where he can ask the Geniuses to his heart's content how to use it. Better them than me!

You know what? I don't blame him. I'm on my second iPhone X-style device, having been an early adopter with the iPhone X and now using an XS Max. And there are still a number of things that I really do not like about the way the new phones work.

Let's get this out of the way: FaceID is far from perfect. It doesn't work reliably all of the time, especially if you are in certain lighting situations and if you are using sunglasses or if you have a beard that grows out and you clip it down every few weeks because you work from home and nobody has to look at you.

Yeah, you can have an alternative face profile, and you can turn off the attention stuff, which definitely speeds things up (I did this on my new 2018 iPad Pro 12.9 because I never take the thing out of the house) but essentially bypasses the security. It still doesn't work in a foolproof, always-works way.

I really liked Touch ID. It was fast, I liked how the authentication mechanism in iOS worked when making purchases. With FaceID, you have to double click the side button to confirm, and if you have a thick rubberized case on it like the OtterBox, it doesn't work all the time and then you get the AppleID prompt to type in your password which is annoying as hell.

But the big annoying thing about the new iPhones? They just cost too freaking much. Period.

What Apple really needs is an iPhone that is an entry level model. One that keeps people in the Apple ecosystem, that provides them the fundamental user experience, and has the current operating system that allows them to run current apps well. It needs a good enough camera, good enough screen, and enough storage, at a price point everyone can stomach.

Apple is not the only big brand that has had to do this or has had to go back to fundamentals when a new product is rejected. In 1985, Coca Cola decided to get innovative as well and switched its formula, because it was facing stiff competition in the Cola Wars from Pepsi, who was spending a ton of money on advertising and challenging its legacy customers to try their product instead.

New Coke was formulated to taste more like Pepsi.

Does this antagonistic battle between two industry giants sound familiar? This is the problem, in a nutshell, that Apple is facing with iPhone XR and the XS models:

What ended up happening at Coca-Cola in 1985 was that New Coke was very quickly scrapped and so were the executives who launched it. The very same who were responsible for the most successful new product in their entire history: Diet Coke, in 1982.

They went and launched Classic Coke next. The original formula. And that's the product that still exists today, along with Diet Coke.

Apple needs Diet iPhone. It needs the OS and phone platform that tastes great, with great apps that is less filling. Because with a less expensive iPhone, you can also afford to buy Apple Watch and also more Apple content from iTunes and in-app purchases. That's a hell of a lot better than no upgrades and potentially defections to Pepsi.

What kind of product are we talking about? Well basically it already exists as the iPhone 8, which is Classic iPhone. The old school home button with TouchID.

But I think it should also use the latest A12 SoC as well as the less expensive LCD screen technology from the iPhone XR with no 3D Touch. It should have a basic aluminum casing, 64GB of RAM, and come in a single SKU.

No Plus version, no other memory configuration. No options. Any color you want it in as long as it is space grey. But most importantly? It should cost $499. $549 tops.

The entry-level iPhone anyone can own. Like what Mercedes-Benz does with its A-Class cars. Mercedes pitches this as the way to get MBUX, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience.

That's exactly what Apple could pitch: You get the full Apple user experience, including superb build quality, at a price point that is $100 above the mid-range Android models.

Apple has tried to have cheap iPhones before. The iPhone 5C was a flop, because at the time the market was shifting to larger phones and this was a knock off of the smaller model that the market was moving away from. So it was the right idea but the wrong size.

On the other hand the iPhone SE was a pretty good seller by all accounts and the press loved it for the value it presented. Yet Apple did not decide to make a new version of that phone. It may have been a serious mistake on their part not to refresh it.

What would they call this thing? Well, they can't call it the X-something because clearly it's not a FaceID device. You don't want to call it an 8-something because it would sound like an old phone.

iPhone Freestyle? iPhone EB (Ed Bott?) iPhone ET (Esprit Turbo?) iPhone JS (Jumbo Shrimp?)

iPhone 9: The missing link! I kind of like Diet iPhone. Would you buy one, though? Talk Back and Let Me Know.

