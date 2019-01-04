What would Steve Jobs think of the 2019 Apple?

Steve Jobs was never one to leave anyone in any doubt as to what was on his mind, and thanks to hundreds of hours of keynotes, speeches, and interviews, we can get an insight into what he might think about the current state of the company he founded. Feel free to share your favorite Steve Jobs comments in the TalkBack.

Getting greedy

"What ruined Apple wasn't growth … They got very greedy. Instead of following the original trajectory of the original vision, which was to make the thing an appliance and get this out there to as many people as possible, they went for profits. They made outlandish profits for about four years… What that cost them was their future. What they should have been doing is making rational profits and going for market share." -- Steve Jobs

This quote goes back to a 1995 interview, a couple of years before Jobs returned to Apple, where he hit out at the company for profits ahead of market share. As Apple issues its first profits warning since 2002, has the company once again fallen foul of greed?

