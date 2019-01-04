What would Steve Jobs think of the 2019 Apple?

2019: The Apple products you shouldn't buy
Be aware! Some of the products that Apple offers for sale just don't offer the value for money that you'd expect from a high-end product, and you may be better off delaying your purchase ...
"What ruined Apple wasn't growth … They got very greedy. Instead of following the original trajectory of the original vision, which was to make the thing an appliance and get this out there to as many people as possible, they went for profits. They made outlandish profits for about four years… What that cost them was their future. What they should have been doing is making rational profits and going for market share." -- Steve Jobs
This quote goes back to a 1995 interview, a couple of years before Jobs returned to Apple, where he hit out at the company for profits ahead of market share. As Apple issues its first profits warning since 2002, has the company once again fallen foul of greed?
"One more thing..." -- Steve Jobs
No quote excited Apple fans than this one. Those three simple words launched a number of world-changing Apple products.
The closest we've really come to this during Tim Cook's reign as CEO is the Apple Watch, and while it's an interesting product, it's not world-changing in the way the iPod, Mac, or iPhone was.
"I'm as proud of what we don't do as I am of what we do." -- Steve Jobs
Apple is clearly on a mission to simplify its Mac lineup, and one way it wants to do that is by eliminating as many ports as possible and standardizing on a single port where possible, as it has done with the new MacBook Pro.
Problem is, while one port might work for the iPhone and iPad, when it comes to a computer it's a real pain, and it forces many users to carry with them an array of different dongles and accessories (such as this Satechi Type-C USB 3.0 3-in-1 combo hub) in order to get work done.
"Focusing is about saying 'No.'" -- Steve Jobs
The iPhone started out as a simple idea -- a device that reinvented the smartphone. All a buyer needed to do was decide how much storage capacity they needed -- 4, 8, or 16 gigabytes -- and they were an iPhone owner.
Jump forward a decade and buyers are faced with a myriad of different iPhones models, in numerous storage capacities and finishes.
"I have a great respect for incremental improvement, and I've done that sort of thing in my life, but I've always been attracted to the more revolutionary changes." -- Steve Jobs
Over the past few years we've seen a lot of incremental, evolutionary updates from Apple, ranging across hardware and software, but there's been little in the way of revolutionary changes. Certainly nothing that compares with those big gambles that Apple took while it was under the leadership of Jobs.
"Simple can be harder than complex: You have to work hard to get your thinking clean to make it simple. But it's worth it in the end because once you get there, you can move mountains." -- Steve Jobs
When the iPhone was unveiled a decade ago the operating system (then called iPhone OS, the iOS name didn't appear until 2010) was sleek and simple. Everything was a couple of taps away and the user interface was intuitive and a snap to use.
Fast-forward a decade and things have changed dramatically. While iOS 12 retains some of the look and feel of the early iPhone OS, Apple has bolted on, shoehorned in, and otherwise added to the mobile operating system so much that the once elegant and streamlined platform has become a kludgy and awkward mess.
Notification panels and popups litter the interface, gaining access to often-needed features now require users to memorize a number of different gestures, and the Settings app is now a mess to rival the Windows Control Panel at its worst.
"Don't let the noise of others' opinions drown out your own inner voice." -- Steve Jobs
Apple used to look forward, but now the company feels like it is increasingly looking sideways at what its competitors are up to, in particular the premier Android device maker, Samsung.
Samsung has a "throw it against the wall and see what sticks" attitude when it comes to hardware, and over the past few years we've seen Apple take a similar approach, especially with the iPhone. Some of these moves have been successful (for example, it's clear that there was indeed a pent-up demand for larger and more expensive iPhones) while others have flopped (the iPhone 5C springs irresistibly to mind here).
"Who wants a stylus. You have to get 'em and put 'em away, and you lose 'em. Yuck. Nobody wants a stylus." -- Steve Jobs
I know many would argue that the Apple Pencil is more than a stylus, but many of problems with the stylus -- finding it, putting it away, and losing it -- haven't really been solved by Apple.
"Details matter, it's worth waiting to get it right." -- Steve Jobs
Apple acquired the technology behind its Siri voice assistant back in 2010 and integrated the technology into the iPhone 4S in late 2011, and since then it has spread from the iPhone to the iPad and the Mac.
But over that time Siri has gone from being "Wow!" to "Meh." Put Siri in a room with Amazon's Alexa, Microsoft's Cortana, and Google Assistant and you quickly discover just how dumb and gimmicky Siri actually is. The voice recognition is poor, and the range of things you can do, and the flexibility to ask questions in a natural way, is very basic compared to other voice assistant offerings.
"The problem with Bluetooth headphones is that it's not just recharging your iPod, you have to recharge your headphones too. People hate it. There are quality issues -- the bandwidth isn't high enough, and even if it does get there some day, people don't want to recharge their headphones." -- Steve Jobs
While there's little doubt that Bluetooth is now more than capable of delivering crystal clear audio, Apple's solution to how to charge the AirPods would have no doubt upset Jobs. Not only do AirPod owners need to pop the AirPods into a case to charge, they also have to remember to charge up the case itself!
"What we want to do is we want to put an incredibly great computer in a book that you can carry around with you and learn how to use in 20 minutes." -- Steve Jobs
The iPad was Apple's plan to disrupt the tablet market and put a stepping-stone between the iPhone and the Mac. And it looked like it would work. But in seven years sales have gone from showing strong growth initially to hitting a peak a few years back to now a rapid decline.
It could be said that the problem with the iPad is that consumers and enterprise buyers have lost interest in tablets, and that it's only natural that sales would tank. But in that case how has Apple managed to keep Mac sales strong in the face of horrible PC sales, or managed to return the iPhone to growth?
"You've baked a really lovely cake, but then you've used dog s--- for frosting." -- Steve Jobs
Apple employs some of the smartest people on the planet, and the company is capable of doing wonderful things.
But it's also come out with some howlers. For example, the battery case for the iPhone that has a charging indicator on the inside where you can't see it. Or a rechargeable mouse that has the charging port on the bottom. Or a rechargeable pencil that has a tiny cap that's easily lost.
These are just the sort of design howlers that you don't expect from Apple.
"Innovation has nothing to do with how many R&D dollars you have. When Apple came up with the Mac, IBM was spending at least 100 times more on R&D. It's not about money. It's about the people you have, how you're led, and how much you get it." -- Steve Jobs
Apple's R&D budget has increased over tenfold since the iPhone was released in 2007, and yet the company hasn't come up with anything that comes close to the success of the iPhone.
Steve Jobs was never one to leave anyone in any doubt as to what was on his mind, and thanks to hundreds of hours of keynotes, speeches, and interviews, we can get an insight into what he might think about the current state of the company he founded. Feel free to share your favorite Steve Jobs comments in the TalkBack.
