Best iPhone models to buy now: The iPhone 12 is not your only great choice

Apple's iPhones are arguably the best phones available -- with responsive performance, regular updates for years, compelling hardware designs, and an ecosystem that appeals to the masses.

We have seen improvements in battery life, advanced multi-camera functionality, and continued improvements to Apple's iOS. The high-end iPhones are pricey, but Apple's processor architecture has also proven to be the best in the smartphone world.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Image: Apple Apple's biggest and most feature-rich iPhone this year is a mouthful, the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Unlike past iPhones, the 12 Pro Max doesn't just offer a bigger display and larger capacity battery over the 12 Pro. It also brings improvements in two rear cameras; so if you want the absolute best from Apple you need to choose the larger, and more expensive iPhone. The telephoto camera has a larger aperture than the iPhone 12 Pro and optical zoom is improved from 2x to 5x. Sensor-shift optical image stabilization is also provided on the wide camera of the 12 Pro Max. The latest Apple A14 Bionic chip powers this big phone with all of the other features you expect in an iPhone such as a larger 6.7-inch OLED display, 128/256/512GB internal storage options, IP68 dust/water resistance, and more. For the first time, we also see 5G in an iPhone. Colors for the 12 Pro Max include Silver, Graphite, Gold, and Pacific Blue. Pricing for the big iPhone is dependent on your internal storage preference with the 128GB model at $1,099, 256GB at $1,199, and 512GB at $1,399. Given the high prices we see on flagship phones from Samsung, these are actually competitive prices. $1,099 at Apple

Apple iPhone 12 Pro The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is a bit smaller than the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but still has the triple rear camera array and all of the same features as the 12 Pro Max. As discussed above, there are a couple differences in the telephoto camera and wide cameras, but most people are unlikely to notice those differences. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro offers a smaller 6.1-inch display; compared to 6.7 inches seen on the 12 Pro Max, this model is more pocketable and manageable for most people. It is available in the same four color and three internal storage options and will be available in November. The 128GB model starts at $999, the 256GB one is at $1,099, and the 512GB model is priced at $1,299. $999 at Apple

Apple iPhone 12 The Apple iPhone 12 is an interesting device since it has the exact same 6.1-inch display seen on the iPhone 12 Pro so size and battery capacity are not differentiators here. There is one less rear camera on the iPhone 12 and there is no support for the LiDAR scanner. If the telephoto capability is not important to you then you can save some money with the iPhone 12. The Apple iPhone 12 is also offered in five different colors, including Black, White, PRODUCT (Red), Green, and Blue. I ordered one in Blue since I prefer this over the Pacific Blue iPhone 12 Pro and should be completely satisfied with the dual rear cameras. The iPhone 12 also starts at a measly 64GB of storage so you have to pay a bit extra to pick up the 128 or 256GB models. Pricing starts at $829 for the 64GB model with the 128GB model at $879 and the 256GB one at $979. There are definitely storage options and camera capabilities to consider when you are trying to decide between the iPhone 12 or 12 Pro since the 128GB 12 Pro is only $20 different than the 256GB iPhone 12 model. $799 at Apple

Apple iPhone 12 mini In a rather unique move from Apple, we also saw a fourth iPhone 12 model announced with the 5.4 inch display on an iPhone 12 mini. This small iPhone option also has an OLED display so there are no differences there, other than size. The same Apple processor powers the device with a dual rear camera system that is the same as the iPhone 12. Face ID, 5G, wireless charging, and all the rest from the iPhone 12 is present on the smaller iPhone 12 mini. The Apple iPhone SE is still available with a 4.7 inch display, but the iPhone 12 mini does offer a $100 savings over the larger iPhone 12. The unlocked iPhone 12 mini starts at $729 for 64GB of storage with the 128GB at $779 and the 256GB model at $879. The iPhone SE is still the most affordable iPhone model, starting at just $399. $699 at Apple

Apple iPhone 11 (Image: James Martin/CNET) Must read: Apple iPhone 11 review CNET

Apple iPhone 11 review While this list starts with the most powerful, and expensive, phones available, ZDNet's Jason Cipriani was right in stating that the Apple iPhone 11 is probably the best phone for most people. We typically see Apple keep prices the same, or increase them, each year, but with the iPhone 11, we actually saw a price drop of $50. Unlike the terrible decision to launch the iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max with 64GB and then charge a massive premium to upgrade to the next level of 256GB, Apple lets iPhone 11 buyers go from 64GB to 128GB for just $50. Thus, the iPhone 11 with 128GB is an excellent option for most people. The iPhone 11 has a size between the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max with long battery life, capable processor, several color options, and rear dual camera setup. The iPhone 11 has an ultra-wide angle and standard rear cameras but doesn't have the 2x telephoto zoom lens found on the other new iPhone 11 models. The iPhone 11 starts at $699 for 64GB with the 128GB model priced at $749. Six colors are available so there is one to appeal to everyone. $699 at Amazon $519 at Back Market $600 at Best Buy

Apple iPhone SE (2020) Jason Cipriani/ZDNet Must read: iPhone SE (2020) review: CNET

Apple iPhone SE (2020) review Apple isn't known for making affordable phones, but the new Apple iPhone SE (2020) is a perfect option for those who want an iPhone experience without paying high prices. As a person who primarily uses Android phones, it is also a great option as a second phone for those times you want to use iOS. The iPhone SE is smaller than nearly all other modern phones and looks like an iPhone 8 on the outside. However, it is the inside that matters here with the Apple Bionic A13 processor, high IP67 dust/water resistant rating, and very capable 12-megapixel camera. You won't find a budget Android phone with all of these features at this price and it's wonderful to see Apple offering up such a solid affordable option at this time. Apple iPhone fans will still likely want an iPhone 11 or something greater, but this is a great option for a first iPhone and one for those who just don't want to give up on a Touch ID button. $330 at Back Market $399 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

Apple iPhone XS Max Jason Cipriani/ZDNet Must read: iPhone XS Max review CNET

Apple iPhone XS Max review While the XS Max is no longer available directly from Apple, US wireless carriers still offer this phone. T-Mobile offers the 256GB model for $999.99, which is $250 less than the 11 Pro Max, so if you want a large iPhone then this is one way to save some money. You could use that savings to get the latest Apple AirPods Pro. The XS Max has the same physical design features with a stainless steel body, glass back and front, wireless charging, Lightning port, and touch navigation feature with Face ID. There are three available colors. The phone also has a dual-camera system, IP68 dust and water resistance, and will continue to be updated by Apple. $486 at Back Market $1,100 at Boost Mobile