Best iPhones in 2020: iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone XR, and more

Apple's iPhones are arguably the best phones available -- with responsive performance, regular updates for years, compelling hardware designs, and an ecosystem that appeals to the masses.

We have seen improvements in battery life, advanced multi-camera functionality, and continued improvements to Apple's iOS. The high-end iPhones are pricey, but Apple's processor architecture has also proven to be the best in the smartphone world.

1. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Must read: iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max review CNET

Why the iPhone 11 Pro Max is the best iPhone yet While the only differences between the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are the display size and battery capacity, for the enterprise user there is a lot to be said about both of these features. It's easier to work with documents and spreadsheets on a larger display and long battery life is always helpful to power through a day of work. Apple has once again shown it bests all other phones in benchmarking testing with the Apple A13 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a fabulous OLED screen, large capacity battery with a rating of five hours more than last year's iPhone XS Max, and new camera hardware (with improved software) to make it a very compelling flagship. It continues to get regular updates and iOS apps are still better than comparable Android apps, despite the improvements in Android phones. Face ID continues to be one of the fastest and most secure methods of maintaining security on your phone, and the version in the iPhone 11 Pro Max has been improved for better performance. The iPhone 11 Pro Max starts $1,099 for a minimal storage 64GB model. There are some attractive colors for enterprise users and compared to the iPhone 11, the Pro Max version is more focused on business users.

2. Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Image: CNET) Must read: iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max review CNET

Apple iPhone 11 Pro review My full review of the Apple iPhone 11 Pro led me to almost award it my first perfect 10 score. I held back from that since Apple launched it with just 64GB of internal storage capacity, which I find unacceptable for a $1,000+ flagship phone with a triple camera system -- the best video capture system on a phone. The only differences between the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are the display size and battery capacity. After going full circle, it's clear that the 5.8-inch model works best for me. There's a lot to be said for a phone that is easily pocketable and capable of satisfying people with smaller hands. It's usable with one hand. The iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 for a minimal storage 64GB model. The stainless steel body, professional business color options, improved battery capacity over previous iPhones, and continued support make it one of the best phones available today.

3. Apple iPhone 11 (Image: James Martin/CNET) Must read: Apple iPhone 11 review CNET

Apple iPhone 11 review While this list starts with the most powerful, and expensive, phones available, ZDNet's Jason Cipriani was right in stating that the Apple iPhone 11 is probably the best phone for most people. We typically see Apple keep prices the same, or increase them, each year, but with the iPhone 11, we actually saw a price drop of $50. Unlike the terrible decision to launch the iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max with 64GB and then charge a massive premium to upgrade to the next level of 256GB, Apple lets iPhone 11 buyers go from 64GB to 128GB for just $50. Thus, the iPhone 11 with 128GB is an excellent option for most people. The iPhone 11 has a size between the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max with long battery life, capable processor, several color options, and rear dual camera setup. The iPhone 11 has an ultra-wide angle and standard rear cameras but doesn't have the 2x telephoto zoom lens found on the other new iPhone 11 models. The iPhone 11 starts at $699 for 64GB with the 128GB model priced at $749. Six colors are available so there is one to appeal to everyone.

4. Apple iPhone SE (2020) Jason Cipriani/ZDNet Must read: iPhone SE (2020) review: CNET

Apple iPhone SE (2020) review Apple isn't known for making affordable phones, but the new Apple iPhone SE (2020) is a perfect option for those who want an iPhone experience without paying high prices. As a person who primarily uses Android phones, it is also a great option as a second phone for those times you want to use iOS. The iPhone SE is smaller than nearly all other modern phones and looks like an iPhone 8 on the outside. However, it is the inside that matters here with the Apple Bionic A13 processor, high IP67 dust/water resistant rating, and very capable 12-megapixel camera. You won't find a budget Android phone with all of these features at this price and it's wonderful to see Apple offering up such a solid affordable option at this time. Apple iPhone fans will still likely want an iPhone 11 or something greater, but this is a great option for a first iPhone and one for those who just don't want to give up on a Touch ID button.

5. Apple iPhone XR Must read: Apple iPhone XR review CNET

Apple iPhone XR review The last phone in this list still being sold directly from Apple is the iPhone XR, which is the mid-level predecessor to the iPhone 11. It starts at $599 from Apple, $100 less than the Apple iPhone 11. The Apple iPhone XR has a 6.1 inch LCD display, six available colors, and also runs the latest version of Apple's iPhone OS. It has a single camera on the back, capable of portrait mode shots of people. Battery life is excellent on the iPhone XR and the size is similar to the iPhone 11. For $200 less, I would seriously consider the iPhone SE in lieu of the iPhone XR.

6. Apple iPhone XS Max Jason Cipriani/ZDNet Must read: iPhone XS Max review CNET

Apple iPhone XS Max review While the XS Max is no longer available directly from Apple, US wireless carriers still offer this phone. T-Mobile offers the 256GB model for $999.99, which is $250 less than the 11 Pro Max, so if you want a large iPhone then this is one way to save some money. You could use that savings to get the latest Apple AirPods Pro. The XS Max has the same physical design features with a stainless steel body, glass back and front, wireless charging, Lightning port, and touch navigation feature with Face ID. There are three available colors. The phone also has a dual-camera system, IP68 dust and water resistance, and will continue to be updated by Apple.




