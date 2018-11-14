Best Jet Black Friday 2018 deals: $195 Roomba, $70 off Nest Cam Indoor, and more

Walmart-owned Jet.com is, of course, participating in this year's holiday shopping extravaganza. Check out the sale here.

See it now: Jet Black Friday 2018 sale

It recently released its Black Friday 2018 preview ad, and it's full of deals on all sorts of electronics. Some of the online-only deals start as early as Nov. 21, though the main Black Friday sale kicks off Nov. 22 at 12:01am ET. Here's a look at some of the best bargains we've spotted.

Best Jet Black Friday 2018 deals

Walmart, obviously, has many of these same deals, as does their rival, Target. For instance, Target has the iPad 2018 (with 32GB) for $250, and it has Google Home Hub for $100. However, it's offering the Fitbit Versa for $20 more than Jet. We recommend checking out ZDNet's Black Friday hub here to see what other deals you can get on all these devices.

After having combed through several online retailers and vendors, we think Jet's iPad deal, Home Hub deal, and Home Mini and Chromecast bundle are among the best.

With an iPad, you can work on the go, and with the Home Hub, you can ask Google Assistant to check your calendar, and then see your schedule as well as here it. The Home Mini and Chromecast bundle will let you control a smart office and TV either via voice or remotely.

Speaking of the office, with the Nest Cam Indoor, you can keep an eye on your workspace from afar, or with the iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum, you can clean it from afar.

If that's not your thing, and you're more interested in getting out of the office and staying in shape, have a look at the Versa or Charge 3. Should you grab one of those deals, get the SoundSport wireless headphones, too. That way, you can listen to tunes while you jog on lunch. All these devices are well-rated, very popular, and worth it -- especially if on sale.

