Best Target Black Friday 2018 deals: $250 iPad mini 4, $120 Chromebook, and more

Amid pages of HDTV specials, a few deals stand out for PC and tablet buyers from Target's Black Friday ad. These include iPad sales nestled among other Apple products on an inside page where not too long ago they would have been trumpeted on the front cover.

See it now: Target Black Friday 2018 sale hub

Best Target Black Friday 2018 deals:

Recent years have seen the iPad generally sold on Black Friday for full price, but with a store gift card kicked in to draw shoppers to the store. Target was particularly known for this tactic, but things appear to be a little different in 2018. We've already seen Costco offering the current version of the 9.7-inch iPad for $249.99 in its Black Friday ad -- $80 down from Apple's price -- and Target is matching that price. But Target will be doing one better by also having a sale on the iPad mini 4, priced at $249.99 as well (likewise $80 off the regular price).

Also: Best Black Friday 2018 deals: Business Bargain Hunter's top picks

Target will also be the first of probably many to advertise a deal on Amazon's cheapest tablet, knocking the price of the Fire 7 down to $29.99, and taking $50 off the Fire HD 10 (down to $99.99). If you're looking for a more powerful Android slate, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch edition will be $159.99, or $120 lower the current Target price.

CNET: Best Black Friday deals 2018 | Best Holiday gifts 2018 | Best TVs to give for the holidays

Finally, Target has matched Dell with the lowest priced Black Friday laptop advertised with a doorbuster special on an 11.6-inch HP Chromebook. It will be $119.99 -- $80 less than the current price -- while supplies last as the retailer's doors open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

TechRepublic: A guide to tech and non-tech holiday gifts to buy online | Photos: Cool gifts for bosses to buy for employees | The do's and don'ts of giving holiday gifts to your coworkers

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and technology for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog. Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet earns commission from the products and services featured on this page.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE:

Great gifts: 5 best TV streaming devices of 2018

Yes, you can buy a TV with streaming, but internet TV streaming devices are still a great deal. Here are this year's best to consider for your viewing pleasure.

Work and play: Our picks for the holiday's best tech gifts

In work and play, do you always give it your best? Then you probably want to give the best gifts, too, right? We've got your covered.

Best gifts: 20 luxury gadgets for the billionaire who has everything

Money may not be able to buy you happiness -- but it certainly can provide you with some crazy technology and gadgets. Here are some of our favorite luxury gifts.

Best gifts: Top iPhone XS or XS Max accessories

Here are the very best accessories to help you get the most from your new iPhone.