The best Labor Day 2019 sales and deals

In case you haven't noticed yet, there is more than one Black Friday-level sales event in a given year. For instance, there's also Cyber Monday, Memorial Day, Prime Day, back-to-school season, and -- believe it or not -- Labor Day.

OK, so here's where we give you a Labor Day deep-dive: A highly reliable Google search tells us it's a federal holiday celebrated on the first Monday in September in honor of the US labor movement. In more recent years, it's devolved into a long-weekend sales extravaganza. Some retailers claim it is one of the largest sale dates of the year, second only to Black Friday.

So, to help you leverage this annual event, ZDNet has rounded up all the best tech deals and sales for Labor Day 2019.

When is Labor Day 2019?

First, let's go over the basics: Labor Day 2019 is set for Monday, Sept. 2. But most retailers offer sales starting a few days earlier, usually on Friday or sometimes even sooner.

Best Labor Day 2019 sales

B&H



Shop the sale: B&H Labor Day sale

B&H has dozens of cameras and devices on sale right now. Until Aug. 31, Samsung's 2TB T5 portable SSD is $280 ($120 off) and Apple's 2017 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2017 is $699 ($560 off). B&H will offer plenty of deals over the long weekend too, including the GoPro Hero7 Black for $329 ($70 off) and the 2017 27-inch 5K iMac for $1,350 ($450 off).

Best Buy

Shop the sale: Best Buy Labor Day sale

Best Buy's Labor Day sale lasts until Sept. 2 and includes deals on tech -- like the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS for $349 ($50 off), a WD 4TB portable hard drive with a 32GB flash drive for $90 ($70 off), the Beats Solo 3 Wireless for $160 ($140 off), a 43-inch Toshiba 4K Fire TV and Echo Dot for $199 ($130 off), and a 14-inch HP laptop for $199 ($100 off).

Dell

Shop the sale: Dell Labor Day sale

Dell is holding a huge Labor Day Sale, with what looks like hundreds of deals. The stand-outs include up to $680 off select PCs, 40% off select electronics, and an extra $50 off on select PC with the promo code 50OFF699 applied at checkout. There will be tons of doorbusters, too, including the XPS 15 7590 for $1,349 ($260 off) starting 11am ET on Aug. 30.

eBay

Shop the sale: eBay Labor Day sale

eBay is ramping up its deals for Labor Day weekend, as well. The items on sale are all new and sold only by approved sellers. For instance, you can get a new Google Nest Hub for $59 ($70 off), new Fitbit Charge HR for $34.99 ($59.99), and new iRobot Roomba 650 for $109 ($290 off), and the 15.6-inch Asus Rog Strix Hero gaming laptop for $1,099 ($600 off).

Target

Shop the sale: Target Labor Day sale

Target has some exciting deals on tech and office furniture. You can get a three-pack of Google Wi-Fi for $239 ($60 off), an HP Office Jet printer for $49 ($50 off), and a 55-inch TCL Roku 4K TV. For office furniture, we really liked this massaging executive chair for $317 ($106 off), and this super modern and minimal computer desk for $190 ($63 off).

Walmart



Shop the sale: Walmart Labor Day sale

You'll find markdowns across every category at Walmart, including plenty of tech deals. Vizio's 65-inch 4K TV is $499 ($199 off), for instance, while Sceptre's 65-inch 4K TV is just $399 ($500 off), and Apple's iPad is $249 ($80 off), Bose's SoundSport in-ear headphones are $39 ($60 off), and the 15.6-inch Lenovo Ideapad is $299 ($379 off).

Wellbots

Shop the sale: Wellbots Labor Day sale

Wellbots is a cool online store with all sorts of neat gizmos and gadgets, including drones and robot vacuums. For Labor Day, the iRobot Room I7 Wi-Fi is $699 ($100 off), while that same model with the automatic dirt disposal is also on sale for $949 ($150 off). Plus, for a limited time, ZDNet readers can use the code VACUUM50 to save an extra $50.

Best Labor Day 2019 deals on Amazon

And here are a few of the best deals on Amazon we've spotted so far...

32-inch Toshiba Fire TV and Echo Dot for $130 ($100 off)

See it now: 32-inch Toshiba LED Fire TV and Echo Dot

The 32-inch Toshiba Fire TV Editions is on sale for $130. This isn't a 4K TV, but it is smart, and it'd make a great cheap set for an office. Plus, if you add any Fire TV Edition to your cart, then add a third-gen Echo Dot, you'll get the Dot for free.

Anker Smart Scale P1 for $33 ($12 off)

See it now: Anker Smart Scale P1

Anker is having its own sale on Amazon. We really like this deal on the Smart Scale P1 with the code EUFYSCALE applied at checkout. Anker's scale tracks your weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass, and muscle mass. It's compatible with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit, too. You'll find plenty of other Anker deals on Amazon here.

LIFX color Wi-Fi smart LED light bulb for $39.99 ($20 off)

See it now: LIFX smart LED bulb

The LIFX BR30 multi-color Wi-Fi light bulb is down 20% from its usual price on Amazon. The best part about this particular bulb is that it directly rivals Hue bulbs and doesn't need a hub to work. You'll be able to use Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit with it, too.

Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire for $448 ($150 off)

See it now: Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire

Garmin's top-of-the-line Fenix 5 Sapphire is 25% off on Amazon. This is a true GPS multi-sport smartwatch perfect for athletes and those of you who practically live outdoors and love to hike, run, climb, etc. You won't find a better, more capable sportswatch.

AmazonBasics Pro Gaming Headset for $22 ($32 off)

See it now: Amazon Basics Pro Gaming Headset



Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Pro Gaming Headset on sale, but only for Prime members ordering $25. Usually priced at $54, it's been marked down a lot in recent months, but this is an all-time low. It's compatible with PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, and it features soft memory foam earpads and a flexible unidirectional microphone.

Apple iPad with Wi-Fi and Cellular for $379 ($80 off)

See it now: Apple iPad

Apple's entry-level iPad has been on sale at Amazon for several weeks now. Still, an $80 savings is hard to ignore.

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and tech for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog. Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.




