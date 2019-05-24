The best Memorial Day Weekend sales and tech deals of 2019

Tech news roundup: GDPR turns 1, and who makes the best apps? Karen Roby reports on this week's biggest tech news, which includes Huawei's Android license and GDPR’s one-year anniversary, as well as what Microsoft says about a potential version of the law in the US.

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, so you'll find many deals on things like grills and patio furniture. However, retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are also discounting top-brand electronics.

Even vendors like Dell and Lenovo are rolling out hard-to-ignore deals on tech. It really is a fantastic time to get that laptop or big-screen TV you've been putting off buying in the hopes of finding a bargain.

We'll be updating this page throughout the weekend with all of best current sales and deals we've found, so keep checking back.

When is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is a US federal holiday for honoring the men and women who died while serving in the military. It's always the last Monday in May. This year, it lands on May 27.

When do Memorial Day Weekend sales start?

Although some Memorial Day sales start a full week before the actual holiday, most retailers won't start their promotions until the weekend before, which starts this year on Friday, May 25, and it lasts until Monday, May 27.

Best Memorial Day Weekend 2019 sales and tech deals

Retailers

Amazon

Best Buy

Google Express

Unlike most retailers, Google Express will let you know if a promo code goes with a product -- so make sure you click them to lower the price. Product sellers may also offer automatically applied discounts. Here are a few of our top picks for deals:

Lowe's

ThinkGeek

On Memorial Day only, ThinkGeek is offering 75% on all clearance items when you use the promo code DOORBUSTER. We plan to update this section with the best deals we find.

Walmart

Vendors

Dell

Dyson

HP

Lenovo

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and tech for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog. Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from the products and services featured on this page.



