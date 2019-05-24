The best Memorial Day Weekend sales and tech deals of 2019

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, so you'll find many deals on things like grills and patio furniture. However, retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are also discounting top-brand electronics.
Even vendors like Dell and Lenovo are rolling out hard-to-ignore deals on tech. It really is a fantastic time to get that laptop or big-screen TV you've been putting off buying in the hopes of finding a bargain.
We'll be updating this page throughout the weekend with all of best current sales and deals we've found, so keep checking back.
When is Memorial Day?
Memorial Day is a US federal holiday for honoring the men and women who died while serving in the military. It's always the last Monday in May. This year, it lands on May 27.
When do Memorial Day Weekend sales start?
Although some Memorial Day sales start a full week before the actual holiday, most retailers won't start their promotions until the weekend before, which starts this year on Friday, May 25, and it lasts until Monday, May 27.
Best Memorial Day Weekend 2019 sales and tech deals
Retailers
Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) for $199.99 ($80 off)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) for $229.99 ($80 off)
- College students who sign up a 6-month trial of Prime Student can get a $4.99 Echo Dot
- Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems for $239 ($60 off)
- Echo Input for $19.99 ($15 off)
- Echo Show with Echo Dot for $229 ($49 off)
- Fitbit Alta HR for $74.98 ($55 off)
- Insignia 39-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV for $179.99 ($60 off)
- TCL 32-Inch 720p Roku Smart LED TV for $119.99 ($80 off)
- TCL 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV for $529 ($270 off)
- TCL 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV for $799.99 ($500 off)
- Toshiba55-inch 4K Ultra HDR Smart LED TV Fire TV Edition for $349.99 ($100 off)
- Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV for $1,297.99 ($302 off)
Best Buy
- Apple iPhone X for $699 ($200 off)
- Google Pixel 3a with $100 gift card for $299.99 ($100 off)
- Google Pixel 3a XL with $100 gift card for $379.99 ($100 off)
- 20% off all C by GE products at 20% off.
- Save $25 on C by GE Smart Switch - Dimmer Switch
- Save $25 on any of the C by GE bulb two-packs
Google Express
Unlike most retailers, Google Express will let you know if a promo code goes with a product -- so make sure you click them to lower the price. Product sellers may also offer automatically applied discounts. Here are a few of our top picks for deals:
- Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro with 64GB of storage for $650.25 ($150 off)
- Sony PlayStation 4 Pro for $314.10 ($85 off)
- Sony PlayStation VR headset with Astro Bot and Moss for $179.99 ($120 off)
- Sony's translucent DualShock 4 controller for $38.60 ($21 off)
- Xbox One X 1TB with Player Unknown's Battlegrounds for $299.70 ($200 off)
- Xbox One S 1TB with Minecraft Creators for $179.99 ($120 off)
Lowe's
- Google Home Hub for $149 ($20 off)
- Free Google Home Mini with Nest third-gen smart thermostat for $199 ($100 off total).
ThinkGeek
On Memorial Day only, ThinkGeek is offering 75% on all clearance items when you use the promo code DOORBUSTER. We plan to update this section with the best deals we find.
Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) for $199 ($80 off)
- Apple Watch Series 4 (40mm) GPS for $349 ($50 off)
- Apple iPad 32GB for $249 ($80 off)
- Apple iPad 128GB for $329 ($100 off)
- Apple iPad (fifth-gen) 128GB Wi-Fi for $399.99 ($50 off)
- Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB for $549 (was $649)
- BeatsX Earphones for $99.95 ($20 off)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones for $129 ($20 off)
- Eufy RoboVac Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $199.99 ($90 off)
- Google Home for $129 ($20 off)
- Google Nest Hub for $99 ($50 off)
- iRobot 680 Robot Vacuum for $239 ($60 off)
- LG 55-inch 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV for $399.99 ($300 off)
- Netgear Orbi two-ack for $300 ($100 off)
- Samsung 65-inch 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV for $597.99 ($202 off)
- Sharp 65-inch Class 4K UHD (2160P) Smart LED TV for $430 ($270 off)
- Sharp 40-inch Class FHD (1080p) LED TV for $129.99 ($100 off)
- Sceptre 50-inch Class FHD (1080p) LED TV for $189.99 ($150 off)
- Samsung 40-inch Class 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Smart TV for $228 ($70 off)
- VIZIO 65-inch 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Smart LED TV for $499.99 ($200 off)
Vendors
Dell
- Alienware 25 AW2518HF Gaming Monitor for $279.99 ($220 off)
- Dell G3 15 for $700 ($150 off)
- Dell 22-inch SE2219H Monitor for $99.99 ($70 off)
- Dell 27-inch SE2719H Monitor for $149.99 ($100 of)
- Dell 27-inch S2716DG Gaming Monitor for $399.99 ($400 off)
- Dell UltraSharp 27-inch U2719D Monitor for $399.99 ($200 off)
- Inspiron Gaming Desktop for $499.99 ($400 off)
- Inspiron Small Desktop for $299.99 ($100 off)
- Inspiron 15-inch 3000 laptop for $399.99 ($150 off)
- Inspiron 22-inch 3000 Touch desktop for $599.99 ($130 off)
Dyson
- Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link purifier for $449.99 ($150 off)
HP
- HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3 Notebook PC for $1,697.92 ($1,330 off)
- HP ENVY Laptop 17t for $799.99 ($250 off)
- HP Laptop15t for $479.99 ($780 off)
- HP Pavilion Laptop 15z for $519.99 ($780 off)
Lenovo
- Lenovo Flex 14 laptop for $350 ($100 off)
- Lenovo Legion Stereo eadset for $24.99 ($20 off)
- ThinkPad X1 Carbon fifth-gen laptop for $849 ($830 off with promo code THINKDB1)
- ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop for $1,394.25 ($280 off with promo code THINKMEMORIAL)
- ThinkPad X280 laptop for $869 ($710 off with promo code THINKDB3)
- ThinkPad X1 Yoga second-gen laptop for $1,229 ($900 off with promo code THINKMAY22)
- Yoga 720 laptop for $949 ($700 off with promo code YOGA700)
For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and tech for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog. Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from the products and services featured on this page.
