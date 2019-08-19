Best back-to-school storage and flash drives

Students could always use a storage device or flash drive, as they allow you to quickly and conveniently move large amounts of data from one computer to another.
If you have essays or digital notes or video files from your classes that you need to either transport or locally backup, you really should get yourself a little USB stick to carry around or even an external hard drive. We picked out a few versatile, portable options you might want to consider carrying around this school year.
Best storage and flash drives for school
SanDisk Cruzer 128GB USB 2.0 for $16
128GB of storage that you can slip into a pocket or backpack. Really cheap, so it might be a good idea to pick up a few!
Western Digital 2TB Elements Portable External Drive for $60
Everything you need from an external storage drive -- it's fast, it's rugged, and it even offers built-in password protection. The perfect solution for backing up your devices.
Seagate Expansion Desktop 8TB External Hard Drive for $140
The perfect solution for the student that has a lot of data -- whether part of their schoolwork, or if they want to take movies, games, and other media with them when on the move. It's perfect for those who have a desktop PC setup.
WD 500GB My Passport Wireless External SSD for $280
You've not experienced a smooth backup solution until you've tried a wireless external drive. This unit contains a shock-resistant SSD and even features a built-in SD card reader, allowing for a one-touch copy.
WD 6TB My Book Duo Desktop RAID External Hard Drive for $250
This is the external hard drive for those who are paranoid about data loss; the RAID setup allows your data to be stored on two drives, giving you redundancy against a drive failing. Great for those looking for peace of mind!
What do you think I've left off the list of back-to-school storage tech? Let me know below!
