Best back-to-school storage and flash drives

This microSD card crams 400GB of storage into your smartphone Western Digital just showed off “the world's highest-capacity” microSD card. The SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I crams 400GB of storage into your smartphone. It’s the highest-capacity microSD card for use in mobile devices. It can hold 40 hours of Full HD video and can transfer data at up to 100MBps. At that speed, you can move 1,200 3.5MB photos per minute over USB 3.0. The card is being aimed at Android smartphone and tablet users. It comes with a 10-year warranty and a US retail price of $249.99. Western Digital says its production processes allowed for more bits per die. Only two years ago, Western Digital's biggest microSD card stood at 200GB for $399. When the microSD card format first launched in 2004, it had 128MB of capacity.

Back to school Best back-to-school deals on Amazon The very best Amazon deals on highly rated school supplies for students. Read More

Students could always use a storage device or flash drive, as they allow you to quickly and conveniently move large amounts of data from one computer to another.

If you have essays or digital notes or video files from your classes that you need to either transport or locally backup, you really should get yourself a little USB stick to carry around or even an external hard drive. We picked out a few versatile, portable options you might want to consider carrying around this school year.

Must read: Pocket gadgets for everyday carry | Carry on: Must-have minimalist travel gadgets in 2019 | Best back-to-school deals on Amazon | Back to school: 9 gadgets every student needs | 16 gadgets and services for beer nerds

Best storage and flash drives for school

SanDisk Cruzer 128GB USB 2.0 for $16

See it now: SanDisk Cruzer 128GB USB 2.0 on Amazon

128GB of storage that you can slip into a pocket or backpack. Really cheap, so it might be a good idea to pick up a few!

Western Digital 2TB Elements Portable External Drive for $60

See it now: Western Digital 2TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive on Amazon

Everything you need from an external storage drive -- it's fast, it's rugged, and it even offers built-in password protection. The perfect solution for backing up your devices.

Seagate Expansion Desktop 8TB External Hard Drive for $140

See it now: Seagate Expansion Desktop 8TB External Hard Drive on Amazon

The perfect solution for the student that has a lot of data -- whether part of their schoolwork, or if they want to take movies, games, and other media with them when on the move. It's perfect for those who have a desktop PC setup.

WD 500GB My Passport Wireless External SSD for $280

See it now: WD 500GB My Passport Wireless External SSD on Amazon

You've not experienced a smooth backup solution until you've tried a wireless external drive. This unit contains a shock-resistant SSD and even features a built-in SD card reader, allowing for a one-touch copy.

WD 6TB My Book Duo Desktop RAID External Hard Drive for $250

See it now: WD 6TB My Book Duo Desktop RAID External Hard Drive on Amazon

This is the external hard drive for those who are paranoid about data loss; the RAID setup allows your data to be stored on two drives, giving you redundancy against a drive failing. Great for those looking for peace of mind!

What do you think I've left off the list of back-to-school storage tech? Let me know below!

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.