Best Cyber Monday Week 2018 deals: Business Bargain Hunter's top picks

It's almost weird that Cyber Monday is still a thing.

There used to be clear-cut lines between Black Friday and the Monday after, but now, most retailers and vendors -- even the brick and mortar ones -- hold their sales online. And they often start a full week before Thanksgiving and last for weeks.

This year, Cyber Monday will be Nov. 26. Every site -- from Amazon to Walmart -- is discounting several devices for the "holiday." But keep in mind many of these deals are extensions from Black Friday. They'll be live throughout the end of November and into December.

If you want to see what sort of Black Friday deals are happening, check out ZDNet's guide here. If you'd like to see Cyber Monday deals specifically instead, bookmark this page. We are updating it regularly with all the best tech deals still available.

Best Cyber Monday 2018 deals: Retailers

Amazon

See it now: Amazon Cyber Monday 2018 sale hub

It's Cyber Monday all week long on Amazon. There's deep discounts in every department, including tech, now through Dec. 1. Some are only deals of the day, so you have less than 24 hours to get them before time is out. Bookmark this page, because we'll be updating it regularly.

Best Buy

See it now: Best Buy Cyber Monday 2018 sale hub

Best Buy's biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are available online all weekend.

eBay

See it now: eBay Better than Black Friday 2018 sale

eBay has planned a bunch of special deals for Cyber Monday, with some of the bargains set to go live early on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26. Here's what you can expect.

Office Depot and Office Max

See it now: Office Depot Cyber Monday 2018 sale hub

There are several deals on everything from office furniture to laptops in the Office Depot/OfficeMax Cyber sale ad. Here are a few of the standouts:

Staples

See it now: Staples Cyber Monday 2018 sale hub

Staples' Cyber Monday is filled with deals on everything from computers to office chairs. The sale starts Nov. 25 and will continue until after Nov. 26. Most deals are available in store and online.

Target

See it now: Target Cyber Monday 2018 sale hub

If you want one of Apple's latest iPhones, Target is offering $250 Target gift cards with the purchase and activation of select iPhones. (The deal is valid in-store only at Target.)

Walmart

See it now: Walmart Cyber Monday 2018 sale hub

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals kick off at 12:00am ET on Nov. 26. You can expect pricing similar to the Black Friday extravaganza.

Best Cyber Monday 2018 deals: Vendors

Google Store

See it now: Google Store Cyber Monday 2018 sale hub

Google and Google-owned Nest have announced a bunch of deals that will extend through Cyber Monday, with some sales starting as early as Nov. 18.

Dell

See it now: Dell Cyber Monday 2018 sale hub

Dell's Cyber Monday 2018 ad is full of wonderful deals on computers, laptops, and smart devices. The sale starts 8am ET on Nov. 26. Doorbusters start hourly.

HP

See it now: HP Cyber Monday 2018 sale hub

HP has several great deals on laptops this Cyber Monday:

Microsoft Store

See it now: Microsoft Store Cyber Monday 2018 sale

Microsoft is actually offering great deals on Lenovo laptops. We spotted a bargain on a Dell, too.

Best Cyber Monday 2018 deals: Product categories

Laptops

Go here to see a round-up of the best laptop deals we could find:

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday 2018 begins on the Monday following Black Friday. This year, it's on Nov. 26.

How is Cyber Monday different from Black Friday?

Historically, Cyber Monday has been a single day of online sales, but now, it's a week-long event (called Cyber Week) that follows weeks of pre-Black Friday and Black Friday sales.

As for Black Friday, it used to be an in-store-only, one-day only sale at brick-and-mortar shops. Now, it has taken over the month of November and is available online, too. So, both are fairly similar, with the exception being you will see more hype surrounding Black Friday.

Should you skip Black Friday?

No. Although Cyber Monday and Black Friday have basically become the same thing, it's worth paying special attention to Black Friday deals. With savings both in-store and online, the item you want will most likely be discounted. If you wait until Cyber Monday, you might miss a great deal. Traditionally, Cyber Monday tends to have fewer deals available, and of course, it's only online.

How do you know when a deal is a good deal?

Easy. You can check our guide here. But if you want to do some leg work yourself, we recommend using price trackers and checkers. There's a website called camelcamelcamel that allows you to view price history for over 18 million products on Amazon. There is also a Chrome extension called WikiBuy that'll tell if you an item is listed cheaper elsewhere.

But the best advice we have is to just compare prices at other retailers and vendors. It isn't easy, but if you want to save money, it's worth it.

What can you expect from Cyber Monday?

Your guess is as good as ours, but thankfully, we can look at past years to determine what to expect. Here are our best predictions:

Amazon will continue to have sales on its own devices. It'll also have limited-time flash sales on products from other manufacturers.

Walmart will offer sales on everything from 4K TVs to laptops.

Best Buy will try to get you to shop at its store versus Amazon or Walmart, so there will likely be deep discounts across several tech categories.

eBay will have sales on everything from sneakers to smartwatches.

You get the idea. Deals galore.

Which retailers will have the best Cyber Monday deals?

Glad you asked! We rounded them up above.

