'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The best holiday Sam's Club deals
One of the best ways to take advantage of holiday deals is by shopping at wholesale retailers like Sam's Club, which offers significant discounts on sought-after tech products throughout the season. The cost of shopping for gifts for friends and family adds up quickly, so saving some money on tech isn't a bad idea. ZDNET is rounding up the best deals available at Sam's Club this season.
Sam's Club, like Costco, is a membership-based wholesale retailer. While non-members can shop at Sam's Club with a guest account online, only members can access the full savings available as part of the store's holiday deals and sales events. Customers looking to start a Sam's Club membership can pay $50 a year for a Club membership or $110 a year for a Plus membership. And for a limited time, you can buy a Sam's Club membership for $20.
Best holiday 2023 Sam's Club deals
- Sam's Club membership for $20 (save $30)
- EcoFlow 2 DELTA Pros and Double Voltage Hub for $4,799 (save $1,000)
- Member's Mark 9ft HDMI premium cables for $10 (save $8)
- Chef iQ smart pressure cooker for $100 (save $40)
- ProForm Smart Power exercise bike for $700 (save $300)
- Instax360 action cam bundle for $416 (save $33)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II + Fabric Case Cover for $199 (save $80)
- Samsung Refrigerator with Family Hub for $1,495 (save $600)
- GE Cync full color Direct Connect smart bulbs for $15 (save $15)
- Garmin Instinct 2 smart watch for $189 (save $100)
- JBL Charge wireless speaker for $89 (save $40)
- Fitbit Charge 6 for $119 (save $30)
- August smart lock plus Keypad for $200 (save $30)
Best Sam's Club holiday TV deals
- Samsung 85-inch Class CU7000 4K smart TV for $898 (save $200)
- Samsung 3.1 channel sound bar and wireless subwoofer for $199 (save $100)
- Philips 5.1.2 soundbar + wireless subwoofer for $179 (save $120)
Best Sam's Club holiday gaming deals
- Oculus Quest 2 VR headset for $349 (save $50)
- HP Envy 15L Intel Core i7 gaming desktop for $1,099 (save $250)
Best Sam's Club holiday tablet deals
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Bundle for $1,099 (save $380)
- Samsung S6 Lite 128GB for $219 (save $70)
Discount gift cards for the holidays
- Nintendo $100 value for $90
- Southwest $250 value for $229
- Xbox $60 value for $59
- Steam $20 value for $19
- Uber $50 value for $49
- Hulu $25 value for $24
- Disney $50 value for $49
- Fanatics $100 value for $80
More Sam's Club holiday deals
- Current price: $1,199
- Original price: $1,600
If you're in need of a reliable source of power that is also smart, you should take advantage of this $400 off EcoFlow DELTA Max portable power station. It's built to handle high-energy devices and appliances of up to 3400 watts, like refrigerators and dryers. It can be hooked up to a pair of EcoFlow solar panels for a maximum 800W of solar charge. On its own, the DELTA Max boasts a 2kWh capacity that can be increased with additional units.
- Current price: $898
- Original price: $200
This imposing 85-inch Samsung smart TV features 4K resolution complete with upscaling, thanks to its Crystal Processor. The display brings images to life with vibrant colors and sharp contrasts, and the unique 3D sound delivery makes for an immersive sound experience.
- Current price: $600
- Original price: $950
At one point Ecovacs' flagship robot, the Deebot T10 Plus is a high-end robot vacuum and mop that features all-in-one convenience. With a self-emptying dustbin, scrubbing mop pads, AI-powered object avoidance, and carpet detection, the T10 Plus uses laser mapping to scan your home and avoid clutter.
- Current price: $199
- Original price: $299
This 3.1 channel configuration Samsung soundbar is Dolby Audio-enabled and includes a wireless subwoofer for a deep, rich bass. This soundbar can be connected to almost any TV either wirelessly, via Bluetooth, of with an HDMI or Digital Optical cable.
- Current price: $224
- Original price: $299
This is a great home security starter kit or a way to expand a current Simplisafe system. This eight piece bundle is a great deal at $224. It includes three entry sensors, a keypad, motion sensor for human detection, battery and cellular backup, and two cameras, a wireless outdoor camera and an indoor camera.
How did we choose these holiday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best holiday deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for holiday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more.
Here are the top deals by category we've found so far:
- Best holiday deals overall
- Best holiday deals under $25
- Best holiday deals under $100
- Best holiday phone deals
- Best holiday laptop deals
- Best holiday tablet deals
- Best holiday TV deals
- Best holiday smartwatch deals
- Best holiday headphones deals
- Best holiday monitor deals
- Best holiday robot vacuum deals
- Best holiday VPN deals
- Best holiday gaming deals
- Best holiday gaming desktop deals
- Best holiday Roku deals
- Best holiday Amazon deals
- Best holiday Apple deals
- Best holiday Walmart deals
- Best holiday Samsung deals
- Best holiday Best Buy deals
- Best holiday Dell deals
- Best holiday HP deals
- Best holiday Verizon deals
- Best holiday Sam's Club deals
- Best holiday Apple Watch deals
- Best holiday AirPods deals
- Best holiday iPad deals
- Best holiday security camera deals
- Best holiday storage and SSD deals
- Best holiday Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best holiday Kindle deals
- Best holiday Chromebook deals
- Best holiday streaming deals