The best Memorial Day lawn and garden deals: Save on lawn mowers, trimmers, and more
With Memorial Day weekend being the unofficial start of summer, now is the time to take advantage of great deals on a wide array of lawn care tools and equipment. Stores like Lowe's, Home Depot, and Tractor Supply are offering discounts on everything from lawn mowers and leaf blowers to log splitters and portable generators to help your lawn look its best all season long. You'll want to act fast if you want the best deals though, as many sales end Monday.
The best Memorial Day lawn and garden deals of 2024
- Ego Power+ Z6 42-inch 56V zero turn mower: $5500 (save $500 at Lowe's)
- Toro TimeCutter 60-inch zero-turn riding mower: $4399 (save $500 at Lowe's)
- Ryobi 80V 30-inch zero turn riding mower: $2999 (save $2000 at Home Depot)
- Milwaukee M18 7-tool kit with 2 batteries and charger: $499 (save $500 at Home Depot)
- Aiper robot pool cleaner: $144 (save $156 with code UYWPPELN at Amazon)
- EcoFlow Delta 2 portable power station: $599 (save $400 at Amazon)
- Hart 80V 30-inch riding mower: $2997 (save $501 at Walmart)
- Seauto Crab pool vacuum: $366 (save $433 at Walmart)
The best Memorial Day lawn and garden deals at Lowe's
- Kobalt 80V 21-inch self-propelled lawn mower: $499 (save $200)
- Craftsman T110 42-inch riding mower: $1899 (save $200)
- LoCo Cookers 3-burner propane grill: $350 (save $450)
- Royal Gourmet 6-burner propane grill: $400 (save $233)
- Blink 5-camera system: $200 (save $200)
- EgoPower+ 21-inch 56V self-propelled lawn mower: $599 (save $150)
- Greenworks Pro 3000 PSI 2 gallon pressure washer: $279 (save $120)
- Kobalt 20-inch 40V hedge trimmer: $129 (save $120)
- PitBoss Pro Series 850 sq. in. pellet grill: $449 (save $100)
- Toro TimeMaster 30-inch gas self-propelled push mower: $1499 (save $100)
- Ring wired floodlight camera: $140 (save $60)
The best Memorial Day lawn and garden deals at Home Depot
- Traeger Timberline pellet grill: $3000 (save $300)
- Kamado Joe Classic Joe II 18-inch charcoal grill: $1149 (save $150)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 5-piece outdoor tool bundle: $1749 (save $310)
- Troy-Bilt Super Bronco XP 50-inch riding mower: $2799 (save $200)
- Troy-Bilt Mustang 42-inch zero turn riding mower: $3099 (save $200)
- Husky smart irrigation timer: $50 (save $20)
The best Memorial Day lawn and garden deals at Amazon
- EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 with solar panel: $1399 (save $1000)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station: $619 (save $380)
- Powermate PM4500 gas generator: $288 (save $131)
- Anker Power Bank power station: $100 (save $50)
- Samsung 65-inch The Terrace partial sun outdoor TV: $4000 (save $1000)
- LG 27-inch StanbyME Go portable touch screen: $997 (save $200)
- Vivohome 20-foot inflatable movie projector screen: $180 (save $60)
- Roccbox gas pizza oven: $399 (save $100)
- PitBoss table top pellet grill: $240 (save $130)
- SuperHandy 7HP wood chipper: $420 (save $130)
- Blink Outdoor 4 wireless security camera: $100 (save $80)
- Ego Power+ 16-inch 56V string trimmer: $229 (save $100)
The best Memorial Day lawn and garden deals at Walmart
- Wybot robot pool cleaner: $437 (save $263)
- Summit Living charcoal grill with offset smoker: $310 (save $240)
- Costway 5 burner propane grill: $340 (save $239)
- Blackstone propane pizza oven: $497 (save $100)
- Greenworks 20-inch 40V push mower: $249 (save $130)
- Greenworks 10-inch 80V polesaw: $148 (save $148)
The best Memorial Day outdoor furniture deals
- Origin 21 Veda Springs 4-piece wicker patio set: $499 (save $499 at Lowe's)
- Veikous 12 x 10 metal rectangle gazebo: $1150 (save $450 at Lowe's)
- Origin 21 Brennfield woven teak egg chair: $349 (save $349 at Lowe's)
- Home Decorators Collection Ashbury Hill 4-piece patio set: $419 (save $1379 at Home Depot)
- Hampton Bay Lakewood 5-piece patio set: $575 (save $864 at Home Depot)
- Hampton Bay 10-foot patio umbrella: $220 (save $409 at Home Depot)
- Hampton Bay Harbor Point 4-piece metal patio set: $239 (save $360 at Home Depot)
- Ovius New Vultros 7-piece patio set: $999 (save $306 at Home Depot)
- Tiki 25-inch patio fire pit: $295 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Better Homes & Gardens Carter Hills 57 x 21 inches propane fire pit table: $174 (save $175 at Walmart)
- Aecojoy 7-piece patio set: $780 (save $720 at Walmart)
- Lacoo 5-piece patio set: $280 (save $220 at Walmart)
When will these deals expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.
What are the best lawn care tools?
To properly care for your lawn, you'll need a variety of tools at your disposal, including: lawn mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and even generators or portable power stations. Thankfully, ZDNET has researched and tested a variety of outdoor power equipment to help you find the best fit for your needs.
