'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
100+ of the best Memorial Day deals you can shop now
Memorial Day weekend doesn't just signal the start of summer, it's when you can score some of the best deals of the year on everything from smart home devices to TVs to tablets to lawn and outdoor gear, and more.
Some of the biggest retailers in the business like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon are showing off their deals right now, and as a tech editor who constantly covers sale events, I expect even more savings to roll out over the long weekend and after Memorial Day comes to a close.
Other brands, like Samsung, have their own sales events during the holiday weekend where you can score some deals you won't see any other time of year. Check out the Discover Samsung Summer Sale, active from May 20th to the 26th for some unbeatable deals on new TVs, smartphones, tablets, and more.
Also: The best lawn and garden deals to shop this Memorial Day
Overwhelmed? Don't be. The experts at ZDNET and I rounded up the best Memorial Day 2024 deals so you can get the most savings this weekend. I keep my eyes peeled for savings on top products backed by ZDNET testing, discounts greater than 20% off, and products that don't frequently see a sale, and I consider your buying options as if I were purchasing every item on this list myself. In fact, it's likely that I or another ZDNET team member have purchased many of these products ourselves. We only recommend products that are worth your cash.
Rest assured, this isn't my first deals rodeo, either. I've covered Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Week, and more, so trust me, I know a good deal when I see one. I'll update this list with all the best deals leading into Memorial Day 2024 and afterward, so check back here for all the best discounts, refreshed daily.
The best Memorial Day 2024 deals
- Blink Outdoor 4 Camera Set (5-Pieces): $200 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Surfshark VPN: Up to 83% off, plus three months free (save at Surfshark) ZDNET's pick for best value VPN
- NordVPN: Up to 71% off, plus three months free (save at NordVPN) ZDNET's pick for best travel VPN
- Ring Stick Up Cam: $70 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Save up to $1,900 on select Samsung appliances during the Discover Samsung Summer Sale
- Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + $20 Costco Shop Card: $60 (save $20 via StackSocial)
- Samsung 75-inch The Frame TV: $1,895 (save $1,004 at Walmart)
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Vacuum and Mop: $1,400 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Microsoft Windows 11 Pro: $25 (save $174 at StackSocial)
- XGIMI MoGo Portable Projector: $250 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum: $349 (save $121 at Amazon)
- JBL Clip 4 Portable Speaker: $50 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Babbel Lifetime Language Learning Subscription: $140 (save $459 at StackSocial)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $189 (save $90 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) 64GB: $399 (save $170 at Walmart)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: $400 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum: $360 (save $340 at Amazon)
- Ring Video Doorbell + Ring Stick Up Cam Bundle: $100 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Apple AirTag (4-Pack): $79 (save $20 at Walmart)
- Jackery Solar Generator with Two Solar Panels: $999 (save $650 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 9 41mm: $329 (save $70 at Walmart)
My personal favorite deals so far this Memorial Day 2024
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): $95 (save $55 at Amazon) ZDNET tested
- NEW Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones: $150 (save $50 at Amazon) ZDNET tested
- Costco One-Year Gold Star Membership + $20 Gift Card: $60 (save $20 at StackSocial) ZDNET tested
- Buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge and get a 50-inch Cyrstal UHD 4K TV for Free: ($380 value)
- Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds: $189 (save $90 at Best Buy) ZDNET tested
- Ring Video Doorbell + Ring Stick Up Cam Bundle: $100 (save $80 at Amazon) ZDNET tested
- Anker Magnetic Battery Pack mAh 5,000 + Stand: $35 (save $35 at Amazon) ZDNET tested
Also: The best Discover Samsung Summer Sale deals to shop during Memorial Day weekend
The best Memorial Day tech deals
- JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth Speaker: $130 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen Gaming Hub + Projector: $600 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Sony SRS-XE200 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $98 (save $32 at Amazon)
- Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): $95 (save $55 at Amazon)
- Amazon Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: $430 (save $60 at Amazon)
- LG UltraGear 34-inch OLED Curved Monitor: $900 (save $400 at Best Buy)
- PlayStation 5 Slim Console + Spider-Man 2 Bundle: $449 (save $110 at Walmart)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: $95 (save $45 at Amazon)
- Apple Pencil 2nd Gen: $79 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet: $70 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: $210 (save $60 at Amazon)
- XGIMI Horizon Pro Projector: $999 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel Watch: $180 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- LG 3.1.3 Channel Soundbar: $400 (save $200 at Best Buy)
Also: Want a smartwatch for summer? The Apple Watch Series 9 is $70 off now
The best Memorial Day TV deals
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $30 (save $20 at Amazon)
- LG 43-inch UR9000 LED 4K Smart TV: $260 (save $120 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED Smart Tizen TV: $3,000 (save $1,000 at Best Buy)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $25 (save $15 at Amazon)
- Philips 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $286 (save $32 at Walmart)
- LG 50-inch UR9000 LED 4K Smart TV: $397 (save $30 at PC Richard & Son)
- Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K Smart Tizen TV: $400 (save $80 at Best Buy)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $34 (save $15 at Walmart)
- Philips 32-inch HD TV: $118 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Sony 50-inch Bravia 3 LED 4K TV: $600 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Hisense 58-inch 4K LED Smart TV: $258 (save $40 at Walmart)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: $110 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Onn 75-inch 4K LED TV: $448 (save $50 at Walmart)
The best Memorial Day laptop deals
- Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M2 Laptop: $1,000 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- MSI 16-inch Prestige 16 AI Evo Laptop: $2,149 (save $150 at B&H Photo)
- HP Victus 15.6-inch HD Laptop: $580 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-inch Laptop: $760 (save $340 at Lenovo)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $799 (save $200 at Staples)
- Microsoft 15-inch Multi-Touch Surface Laptop 5: $999 (save $300 at B&H Photo)
- HP Envy 2-in-1 16-inch Laptop: $800 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook: $369 (save $130 at Best Buy)
The best Memorial Day iPad deals
- iPad 10th Gen 64GB, Blue: $329 (save $20 at B&H Photo)
- iPad 10th Gen 64GB, Silver: $329 (save $20 at B&H Photo)
- iPad Air 10.9-inch (2022) 64GB: $399 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio for iPad 10.2-inches (7th, 8th, 9th Gen): $119 (save $31 at Best Buy)
- Logitech Rugged Folio Keyboard for iPad (7th, 8th, 9th Gen): $120 (save $20 at Best Buy)
- Speck Balance Folio Case for iPad 10.2-inches (7th, 8th, 9th Gen): $27 (save $18 at Best Buy)
- iPad Pro 6th Gen 256GB: $1,099 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- iPad Air 5th Gen 64GB: $400 (save $200 at Amazon)
The best Memorial Day headphone deals
- NEW Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones with AppleCare+: $179 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones: $150 (save $49 at Walmart)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: $129 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: $324 (save $76 at Walmart)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $248 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones: $38 (save $22 at Amazon)
- Shokz OpenRun Pro Bone Conduction Headphones: $140 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Apple AirPods Max: $450 (save $99 at Amazon)
- Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $89 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Soundcore by Anker A40 Headphones: $49 (save $51 at Amazon)
- Jabra Elite 8 Earbuds: $150 (save $50 at Amazon)
The best Memorial Day robot vacuum deals
- Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum: $400 (save $200 with coupon at Amazon)
- Shark AI Robot Vacuum: $350 (save $249 at Amazon)
- Shark AV2310AE Robot Vacuum: $350 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Roborock Q8 Max Robot Vacuum: $400 (save $200 at Amazon)
- iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop: $559 (save $171 at Best Buy)
- Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: $650 (save $441 at Amazon)
- Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: $600 (save $600 at Amazon)
- Ecovacs Cube Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop: $430 (save $370 at Best Buy)
- Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus Robot Vacuum: $350 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum: $360 (save $340 at Amazon)
Also: The Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum Mop is 45% off for Memorial Day
The best Memorial Day home deals
- Ring Indoor Cam: $40 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Evie LED Smart Light Strip: $50 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Anker Solix 522 Portable Power Station: $199 (save $70 at Best Buy)
- Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2: $49 (save $21 at Amazon)
- Eufy Security Battery Video Doorbell Kit: $65 (save $35 at Amazon)
- Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum: $600 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: $299 (save $120)
- Bluetti Portable Power Station EB3A: $198 (save $101 at Amazon)
- Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: $149 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Bissell Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner: $125 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Bissell Little Green Cordless Carpet Cleaner: $150 (save $50 at Bissell)
- Arctic King Mini Fridge: $129 (save $69 at Walmart)
- Dewalt 20V Cordless Drill Kit: $139 (save $100 at Amazon)
Also: The best video doorbell for Ring fans is just $120 for a limited time
The best Memorial Day outdoor deals
- Blackstone 17-inch Propane Griddle: $179 (save $50 at Walmart)
- XGIMI Horizon Projector: $700 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Greenworks 1900 PSI Electronic Pressure Washer Kit: $130 (save $90 at Best Buy)
- Traeger Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker: $600 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Sunnyglade 9-inch Patio Umbrella: $48 (save $17 at Amazon)
- Hart 80V 30-inch riding mower: $2997 (save $501 at Walmart)
- Roccbox gas pizza oven: $399 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Wybot robot pool cleaner: $437 (save $263)
The best Memorial Day deals under $25
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $25 (save $15 at Amazon)
- Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo: $23 (save $5 at Amazon)
- Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker: $22 (save $8 at Amazon)
- Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Water Bottle: $25 (save $7 at Amazon)
- Anker 332 USB-C Hub: $19 (save $6 at Amazon)
- Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera: $25 (save $5 at Amazon)
- Pelican Marine IP86 Waterproof Phone Pouch (2-Pack): $23 (save $7 at Amazon)
- Amazon Basics 16-Pack Rechargeable AA NiMH Batteries: $16.24 (save $6.62 at Amazon)
How did we choose these Memorial Day deals?
As a member of ZDNET, I only write about deals myself or a team member would want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. I looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
I also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals I recommend. These recommendations may also be based on my own testing (or testing by another ZDNET expert) -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
When will these deals expire?
Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.
When is Memorial Day?
Memorial Day always falls on the last Monday of May. This year, it is on Monday, May 27, 2024. However, you'll find that retailers will have sales all weekend long, and even days ahead of the holiday.