These new Samsung microSD cards support up to 16 years of continuous recording

These storage cards are designed for long-term, continuous use.

Generally, microSD cards don't see a huge amount of usage, even when used in drones or as the storage for smartphones. But take a regular microSD card and put it into something like a surveillance camera, dashcam, doorbell camera, or bodycam and all of a sudden, you're into heavy use territory.

To cater for this, Samsung has released a new PRO Endurance line of designed with endurance in mind, but without compromising on performance.

The PRO Endurance microSD cards are designed to offer up to 16 years -- an incredible 140,160 hours -- of continuous recording time for the 256GB version, while offering read and write speeds of up to 100 megabytes per second (MB/s) and 40 MB/s, respectively.

The cards are Class 10 rated with video speed ratings of up to U3 (UHS Speed Class 3) and V30 (Video Speed Class 30).

Note that rated use varies for different card capacities:

  • 256GB model up to 140,160 hours
  • 128GB model up to 70,080 hours
  • 64GB model up to 35,040 hours
  • 32GB model up to 17,520 hours

The PRO Endurance microSD cards are also waterproof, drop proof, wear proof, and resistant to magnets, X-rays and extreme temperatures.

The Samsung PRO Endurance microSD cards are available immediately, with suggested retail prices ranging from $10.99 for the 32GB to $54.99 for the 256GB.

