Best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals: Save big now that Galaxy S20 is here

If you're in the market for a new-ish Samsung phone and are hoping to save a bit of cash along the way, perhaps consider buying one of last year's Galaxy S10 models.

After all, they're still premium flagship devices -- only, now that they've been followed up by the new Galaxy S20 series, they're cheaper than ever. ZDNet combed through several listings and found some of the best Galaxy S10 deals on offer right now.

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn an affiliate commission from some of the products featured on this page. ZDNet and the author were not compensated for this independent review.



Galaxy S10e, S10, or S10 Plus at Best Buy $450 savings Best Buy has discounted the Samsung Galaxy S10 (as well as the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 Plus, if you prefer those handsets) by at least $300 with a qualified activation through Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. If you want to save the most amount of money, get a base model through Verizon. Your monthly payment spread across a 24-month plan will equal about a $450 savings -- no matter which phone you buy. View Now at Best Buy

Galaxy S10 5G at Best Buy $700 savings Best Buy is offering the 5G version of Samsung's Galaxy S10 (256GB) for $25 per month when activated on Sprint. A $30 activation fee applies. Or, you can pay $600 up-front. It still features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, wireless Qi charging technology, and all-day battery life, but also 5G connectivity. Keep in mind it had a starting price of $1,300 when it launched in 2019, so you're saving about $700. View Now at Best Buy

Galaxy S10 at T-Mobile Buy one get one free (add a line) T-Mobile is selling the Galaxy S10 at no cost to you -- if you buy a second phone and add a line through the US carrier. You'll get your savings via monthly bill credits. You must buy both phones on a qualifying line, and then you'll receive the value of the second phone through 24 or 36 monthly bill credits. View Now at T-Mobile

Galaxy S10 at Sprint Free (on Sprint Flex for 18 months) Sprint is offering the Galaxy S10 for free. Technically, it's a leased phone, as you must get it on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease, which, for a limited time, allows you to pay nothing for the entire 18 months. Then, at month 18, you can return it and upgrade to a new model or buy it (via one lump payment or six monthly payments). View Now at Sprint

Galaxy S10 series at Verizon $150 savings At Verizon, you can add a Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+, or Galaxy S10 5G with monthly device payments or at full retail price to your cart and get $150 credited to your account over 24 months. Alternatively, add one Galaxy S10 series smartphone and a second S10 or Note 10 phone with monthly device payments to your cart, and if one of these phones is a new phone line on any Verizon Unlimited plan, you'll get $600 plus $150 credited to your account over 24 months. View Now at Verizon

Galaxy S10 at Amazon $450 savings (refurbished) If you don't mind a refurbished phone, Amazon itself is offering the Galaxy S10 for $448. This is a pre-owned device that has been inspected and tested by Amazon. It comes with a limited Samsung warranty in the US, plus a 90-day guarantee from Amazon. Considering the Galaxy S10 launched at $900, you're getting it half off. View Now at Amazon