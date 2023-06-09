'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
While your Samsung phone might not be compatible with Apple's wireless MagSafe charging technology, that doesn't mean you're limited to wired charging -- you just need the right charging accessory.
With that in mind, ZDNET rounded up the best wireless charging devices to keep your Samsung's battery constantly up and running, with Samsung's own Fast Charging Stand winning our spot for best accessory overall thanks to its versatile configuration and compact carry. Read on to learn how other Samsung options and those from brands like Anker compare based on key criteria like Qi certification and compatibility, speed, and design.
Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand specs: Wattage: 7.5 watts | Input voltage: 5-9 volts | Qi-certified: Yes | Dimensions: 3.3 x 4.5 x 9 inches | Weight: 0.8 ounces
As the best Samsung wireless charging accessory overall, the Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand combines convenience and efficiency with super-fast charging. It uses both a wireless charging pad and tabletop stand with both micro USB and wired connectivity if preferred. Despite its 2-in-1 build, it's only 0.8 ounces, making it a portable as well as versatile option. Plus, it's compatible with multiple Samsung Galaxy phones, notably the Galaxy Note 5 and S6 Edge+.
The device is Qi certified, meaning it's been lab tested to meet the global standard for wireless charging. So, all you need to do is check the multi-colored LED lights for conformation your phone is charging cable-free and then let the stand do it's thing.
Samsung's Fast Charge technology promises devices' ability to charge 1.4 times faster than the standard wired charger.
Anker 313 Wireless Charging Stand tech specs: Wattage: 10 watts | Input voltage: 5 volts | Qi-certified: Yes | Dimensions: 3.15 x 2.68 x 4.49 inches | Weight: 3.9 ounces
The Anker 313 Wireless Charging Stand promises quick charging for your Samsung device for those who want to power their while still interacting with its interface in both landscape and portrait orientation. With PowerWave technology, the Anker 313 will charge right through your rubber, plastic, or TPU lined case as long as its 5mm or less. Anker also warns that magnetic or metal case attachments will hinder charging capabilities.
Additionally, the charge is compatible with a variety of Samsung Galaxy phone as well as Google Pixel phones and can charge your handset at 10 watts for extra-fast charging. No AC adapter is needed with micro USB connectivity.
iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 tech specs: Wattage: 10 watts | Input voltage: 5-12 volts | Qi-certified: Yes | Dimensions: 7.4 x 5.2 x 3.3 inches | Weight: 7 ounces
The iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 is the best Samsung wireless charger for your car, offering a Qi-certified design in a dashboard mount that is made for your vehicle. Promising a secure fit, the unit's two arms hug your phone in place and the strong suction on the base ensures the mount stays on your dashboard.
The grip is flexible enough to accommodate phones of all sizes and the bottom of the mount is also height adjustable to. Using a 260-degree arc, its arms are also adaptable and can extend from 6.5 to11 inches.
Samsung Wireless Charger Trio tech specs: Wattage: 12 watts | Input voltage: 9 volts | Qi-certified: Yes | Dimensions: 2 x 4 x 10 inches | Weight: 1 pound
Samsung delivers again with the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio, giving you the best wireless charger for multiple Samsung devices. This charger can accommodate up to three devices at the same time, allowing you to simultaneously charge your phone, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Galaxy earbuds, or even your Apple friend's (dare I say it), iPhone. The design incorporates six individual coils for charging, so you don't have to worry about a specific placement or alignment, but there are dedicated cutouts that match the shape of your watch and phone.
Because this charger can accommodate multiple devices, it packs in nine volts of power and incorporates Qi charging for safe, fast charging. There's also easy USB connectivity with USB-C charging for any additional devices.
Yootech Wireless Charger tech specs: Wattage: 10 watts |Input voltage: 9 volts | Qi-certified: Yes | Dimensions: 3.72 x 0.48 x 3.72 inches | Weight: 2.12 ounces
The Yootech Wireless Charger is the best cheap wireless charging accessory for Samsung, offering incredible value. At the time of writing, it's only $14, but offers 10-watt charging for phones that have fast-charging capabilities, such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Note.
This charger works with both iPhones and Samsung phones and will even charge through most cases, which adds an extra level of appreciated convenience.
Using magnetic connection, your phone sits securely on the charger's tabletop mount. And in addition to its advertised fire-resistant construction, the Yootech charge features Intelligent Protect Technology that provides extra security protections like advanced surge protection and short-circuit prevention.
The Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand wins the vote for best Samsung wireless charging accessory. It's affordably priced and provides Qi-certified charging with the power to handle your fast-charging devices.
To see how it compares, here is an overview of the best wireless charging accessories for Samsung.
Best wireless charging accessory for Samsung
Cost
Wattage
Voltage
Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand
$45
7.5 watts
5-9 volts
Anker 313 Wireless Charging Stand
$19
10 watts
5 volts
iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2
$50
10 watts
5-12 volts
Samsung Wireless Charger Trio
$50
12 watts
9 volts
Yootech Wireless Charger
$14
10 watts
9 volts
Not sure which wireless charging accessory for Samsung is right for you? These friendly suggestions may help.
Choose this best wireless charging accessory for Samsung...
If you want...
Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand
The fastest charger. This Samsung wireless charging accessory prioritizes speed with a design made specifically for Samsung users.
Anker 313 Wireless Charging Stand
A budget-friendly wireless charging accessory for Samsung. It comes QI-certified and designed for quick charging at a fraction of the price of Samsung's dedicated version.
iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2
A wireless car charger for Samsung. This Samsung charger is faster than your average wireless charging accessory, getting you on your way without delay.
Samsung Wireless Charger Trio
To charge multiple devices. This Samsung wireless charging accessory comes with a 3-in-1 design you can use to charge your Samsung watch.
Yootech Wireless Charger
A budget-friendly option that's highly durable and offers 10-watt charging for phones that have fast-charging capabilities.
To find the best Samsung wireless chargers, I considered several factors that may also help you during your search.
Speed: When charging your phone, you want the fastest possible option to minimize that time on the charger. Look for a charger that is fast charging-enabled to ensure that it will give you the fastest possible charging time for your device.
Compatibility: The last thing you want is to buy a wireless charging accessory that doesn't work for your Samsung. Instead, check the charger's compatibility before you buy. All Samsung chargers will indicate which brands and models it is compatible with, so it is easy to know which chargers will work and which ones won't.
Design: From tabletop mounts to car chargers, there are many different types of Samsung wireless charging accessories that you can buy. Consider how and when you plan to use it. For example, if you spend a lot of time in your car, a charger stand may not be the best fit for you when there are Samsung car chargers available to buy.
Qi Certification: The best Samsung wireless charger accessories are Qi-certified, which means that they have been tested and approved by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) for safe charging. It gives consideration to critical safety features like temperature regulation and surge protection. To check whether your charger is Qi-certified, you can visit WPC's Qi Product Database.
Wireless charging accessories may be more expensive than charging cables, but there are tons of benefits that you get with a wireless charger that you simply do not receive with its wired counterpart. There are no cords to get tangled or frayed, and wireless chargers tend to offer better longevity and durability than your average wired charger. They also typically offer better safety protections like Qi certification and built-in surge protection.
It all depends on your device. Not all Samsung devices are able to accommodate fast charging, so it would be pointless to purchase a charger with 15-watt charging. However, if your phone is compatible with fast charging, with more watts resulting in faster charging for your device.
The best Samsung wireless charging accessories are generally affordable but can vary in cost based on factors like construction, features, and size. We found that the best wireless charging accessories for Samsung all cost $50 or less, with some options like the Yootech Wireless Charger as cheap as $14 for the charger set.
Most Samsung devices nowadays support wireless charging. However, the charging speed and power can vary, depending on the device you have. For a full list of compatible devices, check out the chart below.
Device type
Devices
Galaxy Note
Galaxy Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G, Note10+, Note10, Note9, Note8, and Note 5
S23 series, S22 series, S21 series, S20 series, S10 series, S9 series, S8 series, S7 series, and S6 series
Galaxy Z Fold, Z Fold2, Z Fold3, Z Fold4, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip3, and Z Flip4
Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Pro 2, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds2, and Galaxy Buds
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch5, Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Watch Active, and Galaxy Watch Active2
Additional devices
Galaxy S7/S7 Edge, Galaxy S8/S8+, and Galaxy S9/S9+
These are far from the only wireless charging accessories for Samsung that you can buy. These are some other picks we considered.
This best Samsung wireless accessory comes Samsung-certified with dual charging capability for your phone and earbuds.
The portable design of this Samsung wireless charging accessory means you can take this anywhere for fast, convenient charging.