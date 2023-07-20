The best iPhone accessories of 2023

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're an iPhone user, you know that the Apple ecosystem makes it easy to integrate and maximize the use of all your devices. Similarly, iPhone accessories -- like ZDNET's favorite, the AirPods Pro 2 -- serve to enhance your iPhone's already feature-rich functions, protect your device, or even give it an extra battery boost.
ZDNET Regularly researches and tests the best Apple and Apple compatible products on the market, and compiled this list with the best accessories you can buy for your iPhone, with everything from the newest AirPods Pro 2 to a car mount with wireless charging capabilities. Read on for all the details.
AirPods Pro features: In-ear fit | Wireless | 2x active noise cancellation | H2 chip | Personalized Spatial Audio
The second iteration of the AirPods Pro aren't only ZDNET's choice for best AirPods, but from our testing, what we've found to be the best iPhone accessory overall. Our ZDNET reviewers found that thanks to Apple's integration of the H2 chip, audio was superior especially with better isolated sound and active noise cancellation.
We're also especially impressed with the advanced Adaptive Transparency mode, which allows you to stay in touch with the world even as you enjoy your own personal audio. This feature will automatically adjust the volume when it detects sirens or other emergency-related noises.
These earbuds offer a comfortable in-ear fit with several silicone tips included so you can get just the right size. They also come with some case upgrades, including a MagSafe wireless charging option, option to add a keychain, and the option to trigger a chime noise when you're looking for a misplaced case.
Twelve South features: Tempered glass | 2-pack | 9H hardness | Matte finish | Oleophobic coating
When you have a new phone, the last thing you want to do is ruin your screen. That is where a screen protector can be an enormous saving grace, helping to preserve your screen's glass for much, much longer.
The Spigen Glastr EZ Fit is our pick for the best iPhone screen protector you can buy. Made of tempered glass, it boasts a 9H hardness to protect your phone from bumps and scrapes throughout the day. Even better, there is a special oleophobic coating integrated into its design. This coating helps to repel fingerprints, so you have a much easier time keeping your screen looking clean and clear.
This particular model has a screen size of 5.8 inches, befitting the iPhone XS, iPhone X, and iPhone 11 Pro.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack features: Wireless charging | Lightning connection | Magnetic attachment | LED indicators | Fast charging
The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is just the thing you need when you spend a lot of time on the go. This best iPhone charging accessory is also the best MagSafe accessory you can buy, according to ZDNET testing.
Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack attaches easily with a snug fit, thanks to the use of strategically placed magnets to hold the pack in place. There are no buttons or controls; it intuitively knows when to charge and when to rest, giving you one less thing to worry about. It automatically charges your phone to capacity as needed. You also can use a lightning cable to enable up to 15 watts of wireless charging, allowing you to charge your battery pack and your phone all at the same time.
Additionally, a convenient tracker displays the battery status as it charges. Compatibility is great with the ability to fit a variety of models, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Pro, and even the iPhone 12.
iOttie features: Qi charging | Wireless | Dashboard mount | Wide compatibility | Google-certified
We've all been there and suffered through being stuck in a car with no source of power in sight and a lot of trip left to go. The iOttie Wireless Car Charger can solve the problem with quick, wireless charging.
This is the dashboard model, but iOttie also makes a version for your car vent or CD slot to ensure that you can find the right type of charger for your vehicle. The one-touch mechanism to secure and release your phone promises easy and secure use.
This Google-certified Qi charger works with a variety of iPhone models, including the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 13 Mini, and iPhone XR. If you have other cell phones, this will also work with your Samsung Galaxy 8, Google Pixel 7, LG V50 ThinQ, and even the Sony Xperia XZ3.
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 features: Compact build | Portable design | 360-degree sound | IP67 waterproof rating | 131-foot range
The UE Wonderboom 3 is a step up from the UE Wonderboom 2 and is our pick for the best Bluetooth speaker overall.This portable speaker is conveniently compact, and yet, it does not sacrifice quality, 360-degree sound. Plus, a generous 131-foot range means you don't have to be right next to your speaker in order to enjoy your favorite tunes.
Hit the Outdoor Boost button to better project sound in outdoor environments, and with an IP67 rating this speaker is dustproof, waterproof, and able to float. Available in a variety of fun colors, this wireless speaker has a runtime of 14 hours. When the battery runs low, there is easy USB connectivity for a quick recharge.
When it comes to daily use of your iPhone, the AirPods Pro boast easy compatibility with your phone while delivering phenomenal audio in a compact, convenient package.
To see how it compares, this is a bird's eye view of the best iPhone accessories.
Best iPhone accessory
Type of product
Starting price
Key features
AirPods Pro
Wireless iPhone earbuds
$225
2x active noise cancellation, H2 chip
Spigen Glastr EZ Fit
iPhone screen protector
$15
Tempered glass, 9H hardness
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
iPhone battery charger pack
$94
Wireless, fast charging
iOttie Wireless Car Charger
iPhone car charger
$36
Qi charging, wireless connection
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3
iPhone wireless speaker
$86
360-degree sound, IP67 rating
A quick search for the best iPhone accessory yields thousands and thousands of results, leaving many buyers completely overwhelmed and not knowing exactly where to start. These considerations may help you find the best iPhone accessory for your needs.
Choose this best iPhone accessory...
If you want...
AirPods Pro
Easy wireless listening wherever you are, with an extra-long battery life and Apple's exclusive H2 chip for top performance.
Spigen Glastr EZ Fit
To protect your iPhone's screen from cracks and dings with an extra-hard tempered glass screen protector.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
To wirelessly change your iPhone on the go with little trouble or hassle.
iOttie Wireless Car Charger
The best QI-certified iPhone charger for the car with one-touch wireless charging.
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3
The best portable iPhone speaker with 360-degree sound and an IP67 waterproof rating.
There is no shortage of iPhone accessories to choose from these days. These factors may help before you begin your search.
Functionality: There are so many different types of iPhone accessories that are compatible with your phone. Before you begin your search, consider any recent or ongoing issues you may experience. Do you need a speaker for better, more immersive listening? Or do you want something to power your phone on the go without wires? We included accessories for multiple use-cases and preferences for you to carefully choose which best fits your lifestyle.
Compatibility: Compatibility, of course, is paramount since you are shopping specifically for your iPhone. Many accessories offer open compatibility between different types of smartphones, but there are some that are limited to just a cell phone type, like Apple or Google.
Price: The cost of an iPhone accessory all depends on the accessory itself. For example, an iPhone car charger won't cost the same as a pair of wireless earbuds. The best iPhone accessories vary from from $15 to $199, depending on the iPhone accessory you choose.
When you buy a new iPhone, you do not receive a ton of accessories with your purchase. Most models, such as the iPhone 14 Pro, come with a lightning charger cable, and that is all. That means it is up to you to add on whatever accessories you would like, from a screen protector to a phone charger and speaker. Though iPhone accessories mean additional expense, the plus side is that it gives you an opportunity to customize your iPhone and truly make it yours.
All iPhone models after the iPhone 8 incorporate standard Qi wireless charging. This also means that your device can charge at up to 7.5 watts for far faster charger than older models. If you have a newer phone, like the iPhone 12 or later, you can receive charging at up to 15 watts.
The best iPhone accessories all depend on factors like how you use your phone and the type of budget you have. For example, if you frequently spend time on the go, you may greatly benefit from the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, the best wireless charger, or the iOttie Wireless Car Charger, which is the best iPhone car charger. If you are extra clumsy like me and want to protect your investment, the Spigen Glastr EZ Fit iPhone screen protector is a must.
The ZDNET team tests multiple Apple products, and our above list was arranged with a focus on products with a variety of use cases. Below, however, are two other ZDNET tried and true Apple accessory favorites: The Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe cube to power multiple devices and a classic, AirTag to help you keep track.
Enjoy 3-in-1 charging at up to 15 watts with the Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cube.
An Apple AirTag is a great way to keep track of your most valued items.