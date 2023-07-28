'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
These 5 platforms offer sweet student discounts
It's expensive being a student. On top of already steep tuition, there's the cost of books, housing, and tech. Plus, earning good cash is hard when you're trying to keep up with coursework and extracurriculars. Luckily, many businesses and manufacturers have stepped up to the plate, doing their part to help cash-strapped students save an extra buck with exclusive discounts and savings.
Apple delivers some of the best overall discounts you will find for a college student -- and even has some deals for teachers. With extra savings, students can purchase anything from a new iPad or laptop to a cell phone, all at a discounted price not found anywhere else.
Of course, Apple isn't the only company to offer a student discount. After you enroll in school, check out these best student discount services to help save you money.
Best student discount services of 2023
- Apple Gift Card for Mac or iPad purchase
- AppleCare+ discounts
- Savings on Apple services
- Discounts not available on all Apple products
- Savings vary by product
Apple student discount features: Electronic device discounts | Apple News | Apple Music | Apple Books | Apple TV | Easy trade-ins
It pays to be a student when shopping at Apple. Apple is known for consistently providing some of the best laptops for college students and best iPads for students, which is why it is reassuring to know that you can also save on buying a new iPhone, iPad, or Mac. There are even discounts for the more recent AirTag.
Then there are the fun parts of Apple that come in once you already have your device, like Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple News, and Apple Books. Creative and graphic design students will love the extra discounts on the Pro Apps Bundle, which gives you access to must-haves like Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and MainStage at a cheaper rate.
With Apple Music, you can sign up for the Apple Music Student Plan, which gives you a free subscription to Apple TV+ to binge the final season of Ted Lasso for some extra encouragement.
- One-day free shipping
- Free trial
- External discounts
- Not available in all countries
- Non-transferable
Amazon Prime Student features: Prime exclusive products and deals | Free Prime delivery | Travel savings | Prime Gaming | Prime Video
With its enormous inventory and free delivery, Amazon Prime is a winner in any book. However, if you are a student, it gets even better.
It's easy to switch to a Prime Student membership to get tons of benefits, including free Prime delivery with grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh. You will also get early access to special sales and deals, especially the celebrated Amazon Prime Day.
In addition to Amazon Music and Amazon Photos, you will have access to thousands of titles under Prime Video. There are additional discounts should you choose to add on packages like MGM+, Shudder, PBS Documentaries, or Lifetime Movie Club. Voracious readers will appreciate a free two-month trial of Kindle Unlimited, giving you the ability to read more than a million different books on the device of your choosing. You even get discounts on your textbook and e-textbook rentals, saving you a ton of money on the cost of books. Enjoy extra discounts on memberships to Calm, GrubHub+, and even Course Hero for one month of free tutoring.
- Free to use
- Full access to Microsoft suite
- Teams now included
- Must have school email address
- Requires an Internet connection
Microsoft features: Full student access to Office 365 Education | 50% discount for Microsoft 365 Personal | Microsoft Suite | Microsoft Teams added | Storage included
All you need is a school email address, and you can get Microsoft for free just by being a student.
The best part is the discount you get on Windows software. You will receive Office 365 Education for free, which includes popular programs like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote. Even Microsoft Teams now comes included. While the free program does allow you to view documents, with your Office 365 Education subscription, you can now create and edit documents. If you want to upgrade, you can get Microsoft 365 Personal for $3 a month. That gives you up to one terabyte of storage with video editing software, social media templates, and security protection. Regardless of which plan you choose, you are able to access your Microsoft software from any device, giving you complete freedom when you are on and off campus.
Microsoft also sells some of the best Windows computers, with prices starting at $249 each.
- 30-day free trial
- Excellent variety
- User-friendly app
- Still requires a monthly fee
- Must renew annually
Peloton features: One-month trial | Live fitness classes | Personalized instruction | Workout tracking | Multiple workout types
Exercise is important even while you are away at school, so stay in shape with a student membership to Peloton, one of the best workout apps you can use.
The Peloton App One is available from any device, allowing you to access your favorite fitness classes from your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. Beyond that, no equipment is needed. Peloton has tons of fitness classes of all types, like yoga classes, as well as HIIT, strength, and running workouts to get your blood pumping and help alleviate some of the stress from class. The expert instructors are available whenever you're ready, and you have the option to create personalized playlists for easy access.
Peloton uses SheerID to verify your student status. Once verified, you will have access to the Peloton App One completely free for 30 days, so you have time to test drive the service and make sure it is right for you. After the trial period, you can continue your membership at almost a 50% discount with monthly rates costing just $7 per month instead of the regular $13 monthly rate.
- First month free
- Hulu bundle
- Single bill
- Plan includes ads
- Three annual maximum for renewals
Spotify Premium Student features: Enormous Spotify library | Hulu bundle | One-month free trial | Convenient single billing | Custom playlist library
Spotify Premium Student is also what we think to be one of the best music streaming service you can use today. For students, it comes conveniently paired with one of the best live TV streaming services today. When you subscribe to Spotify Premium as a student, you also get access to Hulu. A great Netflix alternative, Hulu offers tons of popular TV shows and movies, in addition to its own exclusive Hulu Originals.
You also get Spotify Premium, which allows you to listen to millions of songs. There are no ads with this plan, and you can make all the playlists you want with the ability to share them with friends whenever you want. Spotify also provides its own playlists for those times when you are stuck and do not know what to play.
Spotify Premium Student with Hulu comes free for one month but is discounted thereafter to $5 per month. You will receive both services with just one bill for easier payment tracking.
What is the best student discount service?
Apple is the best student discount service you get, simply because of its versatility. Whether you are buying a computer or watching Apple TV+, there are a ton of student services that come discounted from Apple.
Of course, Apple is not the only student discount service. Here is an overview of the best student discount services available today.
Best student discount service
Type of discount
Price
Free trial
Apple
Discounts on Apple computers, as well as Apple services like Apple Music and Apple TV
Varies based on device
N/A
Amazon Prime Student
Exclusive sales with Prime delivery, as well as Amazon services like Amazon Music and Amazon Photos
$7.50/month
Six months
Microsoft
Microsoft Office 365 Education or Microsoft 365 Personal
Microsoft Office 365 Education: Free
Microsoft 365 Personal: $3/month
One month
Peloton
Peloton live classes, support, and custom workout support
$7/month
One month
Spotify Premium Student
Spotify Premium, Hulu with Ads
$5/month
One month
Which is the best student discount service for you?
Although similar, there are some key differences between the best student discount services that can help you find the best service for your needs at school.
Choose this best discount service...
If you want...
Apple
Access to a full line of tech products, in addition to key features like Apple News and Apple Music.
Amazon Prime Student
Discounts for entertainment, home delivery, travel, news, and even homework help.
Microsoft
Cheap software services, in addition to affordable computers and tablets.
Peloton
The best fitness student discounts to improve your health and wellness.
Spotify Premium Student
Cheap music, movies, and TV with Hulu.
How did I choose these best student discount services?
When choosing these best student discount services, I kept in mind several key factors that may also help you find the best service for your needs.
Relevance: The most important thing to keep in mind is: What kind of service do you need as a student? I made sure I chose services that are relevant and useful to most students.
Availability: It is essential that a student discount service is easy to access, download, and use. Some services may only be available via an app or a certain device, so it is important to consider the terms and conditions of each offer to find the best student discount service that will work with your preferences.
Cost: I looked for student discount services that are affordable, especially given that many students are on tight budgets when in school. Most of the best student discount services offer cheaper pricing than their standard rates, allowing you to save money while accessing some of the best features that these services offer.
Do all streaming services have a student discount?
Not all streaming services have a student discount, so it is important to always do your research. Be sure to check with ZDNET to see which of the latest deals might save you some money in the long run.
Does Netflix have a student discount?
Netflix does not currently offer a discount for students. However, the best discount services here can provide you with easy entertainment when you use services like Apple TV+, Prime Video, and Hulu.
Does Disney+ have a student discount?
Disney+ does not have a student discount at this time.
Does Best Buy have a student discount?
Best Buy does offer student discounts to those in school. Simply verify your student status through ID.me to receive special pricing on the best laptops, best phones, and best headphones.
Are there alternative student discount services worth considering?
These are far from the only student discount services you can use. Here are some other popular picks to explore.
Best student discount service for financial management
You Need a Budget (YNAB)
All college students earn a free one-year trial of this best budget app.
Best student discount service for computers
Dell
Dell offers some of the best 2-in-1 laptops available today with some pretty fantastic Dell deals, too.
Best student discount service for studying
Quizlet
Get a headstart on your studies with Quizlet's helpful tutoring assistance.