Best tech deals: $70 Google Home Hub, $100 off Apple iPad, and more

There are a few hard-to-ignore tech deals currently happening, so we rounded them up for you. For instance, we found the lowest price we've ever seen for Google's own smart home display, plus a bunch of bargains on the latest Apple devices.

Also: Prime Day 2019: How and when to find the best deals

We think any of these would suit workers constantly on the go, or people looking to make their home office a little smarter. Be sure to act fast if you find something you particularly want, as most of these deep discounts are only available for a limited time. Some may use promo codes, too, so look out for those.

Best tech deals

Google Home Hub for $70 ($60 off)

See it now: Google Home Hub at Rakuten

Rakuten is offering the Google Home Hub for $70 with the code SAVE15 applied at checkout. (You must be logged into your free Rakuten account to use this code.) It's also on sale for $99 at Best Buy. This is the best deal we've seen on Google's smart display, which can serve up visual information from Assistant and control your smart home/office devices.

Apple Watch Series 4

See it now: Apple Watch Series 4 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 4 is $339 at Amazon -- a $60 discount and the deepest price cut we've seen for the latest 40mm model. The 44mm model is also $60 off, but it costs $369 instead of $429. Best Buy has both watches for $10 more, too. If you want AFib detection, alerts for dangerous noise levels, and reminders to stand up while at work, this is for you.

Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 for $339 ($60 off)

Macy's has discounted nearly every Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 model (in both sizes and in GPS or LTE) by $60 until 12 June. The deals start at $339 and are part of a giant Nike sale (25% off select styles) happening at Macy's right now. Free shipping is available across the board. This is the best deal we've seen on the Nike-themed running edition of Apple's watch.

Amazon's Skagen WearOS smartwatch for $199 ($76 off)

See it now: Skagen Falster 2 at Amazon

More of a WearOS fan? Amazon is offering the Skagen Falster 2 Stainless Steel and Silicone smartwatch in Black or Blush for $199 shipped. That's $76 off the usual price. Even Target is now selling it for $275. Skagen's smartwatch not only runs Google's WearOS software, but has Apple Watch-like premium features such as GPS and heart-rate monitoring.

Apple's 2019 9.7-inch iPad for $329 ($100 off)

See it now: Apple 9.7 iPad at Amazon

And finally, there is another Apple device on sale. On Amazon, you can get $100 off Apple's latest 9.7-inch iPad. The Wi-Fi models and the cellular configurations are all on sale - and it's the biggest price cut we've tracked on Amazon. These come with the A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID, 8MP camera, and a 10-hour battery life -- perfect for doing work on the go.

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and tech for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog. Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.