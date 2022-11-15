'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
During the pandemic, we all spent a lot of time at home. Suddenly, not only did we rest at home, but we also worked and worked out at home. It became difficult to stay fit when gyms and fitness centers were closed.
But then came under-desk walking treadmills. Suddenly, you could exercise and work at the same time right within your own home using an under-desk walking treadmill. However, not all under-desk walking treadmills are built equally. If you're in the market, you need to know which one to buy -- and that's where we can help.
Here are ZDNET's top picks for the best under-desk walking treadmills in your home or office.
Tech Specs: Maximum speed: 6 mph | Dimensions: 50.59 x 5.51 x 22.44 inches | Weight capacity: 220 lbs
The Goyouth 2-in-1 Under Desk Electric Treadmill is one of the faster under-desk walking treadmills with a maximum speed of 6 miles per hour. That comes from 2.25 horsepower with a surprisingly quiet motor, so the machine won't distract during work calls. The durable machine features a shock-absorbing steel frame and a non-slip running belt. Plus, the LED display will help you get started on one of the 12 built-in programs.
Tech Specs: Maximum speed: 8 mph | Dimensions: 27 x 49 x 42 inches | Weight capacity: 265 lbs
The Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill is not only one of the best under-desk walking treadmills -- it's also the fastest on our list. The treadmill offers a speed of up to eight miles per hour with 2.25 horsepower. Despite alloy steel construction, the machine still manages to remain lightweight at just 84 pounds. You can choose from two different measurement modes (miles and kilometers), and you can connect via Bluetooth to enjoy the remote control-operated speaker.
Tech Specs: Maximum speed: 4 mph | Dimensions: 66.34 x 29.53 x 8.46 inches | Weight capacity: 350 lbs
When noise is a concern, the LifeSpan Under Desk Treadmill TR1200-DT3 GlowUp is our pick for the quietest under-desk walking treadmill on the market. Thanks to a 2-horsepower Continuous Duty DC motor, it can reach up to 4 miles per hour. The design includes a phenolic deck that is matched by non-slip plastic, plus six different impact-absorbing compression shocks. The final bonus? It arrives fully assembled out of the box, so you don't have to worry about cumbersome construction.
Tech Specs: Maximum speed: 3.7 mph | Dimensions: 63 x 28 x 7 inches | Weight capacity: 220 lbs
The Rhythm Fun Under Desk Treadmill helps to automate things with its remote. It features an LED display that helps you keep control of the machine, which offers a maximum speed of 3.7 miles per hour and 1.5 horsepower. Made of alloy steel, this treadmill incorporates an extra-wide running belt to give you more room during your workout. It still manages to leave a small footprint in your home, and no assembly is required with this model, either.
Tech Specs: Maximum speed: 3.72 mph | Dimensions: 56.88 x 20.39 x 4.92 inches | Weight capacity: 220 lbs
The WalkingPad C2 is the most affordable yet high-quality under-desk walking treadmill. You can use the digital monitor and KS Fit app to track your progress, whether it's time, steps, speed, or calories burned. The shock-absorbing design incorporates an EVA layer into the running belt for greater comfort and intelligent speed control when in A Mode. Plus, it's compact enough to easily store with a 180-degree fold-down.
The Goyouth 2-in-1 Under Desk Electric Treadmill is the best under-desk walking treadmill, working faster than most other models with a high speed capacity and horsepower.
To see how the top models compare, here is an overview of the best under-desk walking treadmills you can buy today.
Best under-desk walking treadmill
Cost
Weight capacity
Maximum speed
Goyouth 2-in-1 Under Desk Electric Treadmill
$280
220 lbs
6 mph
Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill
$356
265 lbs
8 mph
LifeSpan Under Desk Treadmill TR1200-DT3 GlowUp
$1,260
350 lbs
4 mph
Rhythm Fun Under Desk Treadmill
$400
220 lbs
3.7 mph
WalkingPad C2
$550
220 lbs
3.72 mph
It can be difficult to sort between all the different models, so here we offer our expert recommendations on the best under-desk walking treadmills for you.
Choose this best under-desk walking treadmill...
If you want...
Goyouth 2-in-1 Under Desk Electric Treadmill
A lightweight option with excellent speed control
Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill
An under-desk treadmill that is compact and budget-friendly for your daily runs
LifeSpan Under Desk Treadmill TR1200-DT3 GlowUp
To avoid treadmill noise during work meetings
Rhythm Fun Under Desk Treadmill
A wireless remote to control your walking treadmill
WalkingPad C2
An affordable under-desk walking treadmill
To find the best under-desk walking treadmills, we considered several factors.
An under-desk walking treadmill is small and compact enough to fit under a table or desk but can typically still be used as a traditional treadmill. It is ideal for smaller spaces and great for fitting in easy exercise during the work day or other sedentary periods.
It is critical to ensure that a walking treadmill can support your weight before you buy. The weight of an under-desk walking treadmill varies, with it all depending on individual construction. However, the best under-desk walking treadmills can accommodate a weight capacity ranging from 220 to 350 pounds.
The best under-desk walking treadmills range from less than $300 to more than $1,250, depending on the model you choose. Of course, there are other models out there that may be cheaper or more expensive, so it is always important to shop around and do your homework before you buy.
In our search for the best alternative under-desk walking treadmills, we also came across these models worth your consideration.
