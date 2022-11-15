/>
What is a walking treadmill, and which are the best?

You can multitask on the next level by working and working out at the same time. Place one of the best walking treadmills underneath your desk to upgrade your daily routine.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Emery Wright

During the pandemic, we all spent a lot of time at home. Suddenly, not only did we rest at home, but we also worked and worked out at home. It became difficult to stay fit when gyms and fitness centers were closed. 

But then came under-desk walking treadmills. Suddenly, you could exercise and work at the same time right within your own home using an under-desk walking treadmill. However, not all under-desk walking treadmills are built equally. If you're in the market, you need to know which one to buy -- and that's where we can help.

Here are ZDNET's top picks for the best under-desk walking treadmills in your home or office.

Goyouth 2-in-1 Under Desk Electric Treadmill

Best overall
Image of a man and woman each walking on a Goyouth 2-in-1 Under Desk Electric Treadmill overlayed on a blue and green background.
Amazon
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Excellent shock absorbency
  • Great for running or walking
  • Quiet operation
cons
  • Narrow belt
  • Lacks expected incline
More Details

Tech Specs: Maximum speed: 6 mph | Dimensions: 50.59 x 5.51 x 22.44 inches | Weight capacity: 220 lbs

The Goyouth 2-in-1 Under Desk Electric Treadmill is one of the faster under-desk walking treadmills with a maximum speed of 6 miles per hour. That comes from 2.25 horsepower with a surprisingly quiet motor, so the machine won't distract during work calls. The durable machine features a shock-absorbing steel frame and a non-slip running belt. Plus, the LED display will help you get started on one of the 12 built-in programs.

View now at Amazon

Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill

Best under-desk walking treadmill for running
Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Bluetooth feature
  • Sturdy construction
  • Higher speed
cons
  • Shorter running belt
  • None of the usual programs
More Details

Tech Specs: Maximum speed: 8 mph | Dimensions: 27 x 49 x 42 inches | Weight capacity: 265 lbs

The Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill is not only one of the best under-desk walking treadmills -- it's also the fastest on our list. The treadmill offers a speed of up to eight miles per hour with 2.25 horsepower. Despite alloy steel construction, the machine still manages to remain lightweight at just 84 pounds. You can choose from two different measurement modes (miles and kilometers), and you can connect via Bluetooth to enjoy the remote control-operated speaker. 

Read the review: Goplus review

View now at Amazon

LifeSpan Under Desk Treadmill TR1200-DT3 GlowUp

Best quiet under-desk walking treadmill
LifeSpan Under Desk Treadmill TR1200-DT3 GlowUp
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Smooth operation
  • User-friendly
  • Quiet motor
cons
  • No incline
  • Low speed
More Details

Tech Specs: Maximum speed: 4 mph | Dimensions: ‎66.34 x 29.53 x 8.46 inches | Weight capacity: 350 lbs 

When noise is a concern, the LifeSpan Under Desk Treadmill TR1200-DT3 GlowUp is our pick for the quietest under-desk walking treadmill on the market. Thanks to a 2-horsepower Continuous Duty DC motor, it can reach up to 4 miles per hour. The design includes a phenolic deck that is matched by non-slip plastic, plus six different impact-absorbing compression shocks. The final bonus? It arrives fully assembled out of the box, so you don't have to worry about cumbersome construction.

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Rhythm Fun Under Desk Treadmill

Best under-desk walking treadmill with remote
Image of a woman running on a Rhythm Fun Under Desk Treadmill with a blue and green graphic design background.
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Flexible design
  • Solid construction
  • Easily portable
cons
  • Requires more space
  • Low speed
More Details

Tech Specs: Maximum speed: 3.7 mph | Dimensions: 63 x 28 x 7 inches | Weight capacity: 220 lbs

The Rhythm Fun Under Desk Treadmill helps to automate things with its remote. It features an LED display that helps you keep control of the machine, which offers a maximum speed of 3.7 miles per hour and 1.5 horsepower. Made of alloy steel, this treadmill incorporates an extra-wide running belt to give you more room during your workout. It still manages to leave a small footprint in your home, and no assembly is required with this model, either. 

View now at Amazon

WalkingPad C2

Best budget under-desk walking treadmill
WalkingPad C2
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Easy to store
  • Decent-sized belt
  • Affordable
cons
  • Low maximum speed
  • May be complicated to use
More Details

Tech Specs: Maximum speed: 3.72 mph | Dimensions: 56.88 x 20.39 x 4.92 inches | Weight capacity: 220 lbs

The WalkingPad C2 is the most affordable yet high-quality under-desk walking treadmill. You can use the digital monitor and KS Fit app to track your progress, whether it's time, steps, speed, or calories burned. The shock-absorbing design incorporates an EVA layer into the running belt for greater comfort and intelligent speed control when in A Mode. Plus, it's compact enough to easily store with a 180-degree fold-down. 

View now at Amazon

What is the best under-desk walking treadmill?

The Goyouth 2-in-1 Under Desk Electric Treadmill is the best under-desk walking treadmill, working faster than most other models with a high speed capacity and horsepower. 

To see how the top models compare, here is an overview of the best under-desk walking treadmills you can buy today.

Best under-desk walking treadmill

Cost

Weight capacity

Maximum speed

Goyouth 2-in-1 Under Desk Electric Treadmill 

$280

220 lbs

6 mph

Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill

$356

265 lbs

8 mph

LifeSpan Under Desk Treadmill TR1200-DT3 GlowUp

$1,260

350 lbs 

4 mph

Rhythm Fun Under Desk Treadmill

$400

220 lbs

3.7 mph

WalkingPad C2

$550

220 lbs

3.72 mph

Which is the right under-desk walking treadmill for you?

It can be difficult to sort between all the different models, so here we offer our expert recommendations on the best under-desk walking treadmills for you.

Choose this best under-desk walking treadmill...

If you want...

Goyouth 2-in-1 Under Desk Electric Treadmill

A lightweight option with excellent speed control

Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill

An under-desk treadmill that is compact and budget-friendly for your daily runs

LifeSpan Under Desk Treadmill TR1200-DT3 GlowUp

To avoid treadmill noise during work meetings

Rhythm Fun Under Desk Treadmill

A wireless remote to control your walking treadmill

WalkingPad C2

An affordable under-desk walking treadmill

How did we choose these under-desk walking treadmills?

To find the best under-desk walking treadmills, we considered several factors.

  • Speed: If you intend on using your under-desk walking treadmill to move fast, you need one that can keep up with you. We included two of the fastest under-desk walking treadmills for your needs. 
  • Sound: If you plan on using your under-desk walking treadmill during working hours, you probably want one that is quiet during operation.
  • Storage: The best under-desk walking treadmills can easily be stored when simply folded in half. 
  • Price: The cost of the best under-desk walking treadmills varies from less than $300 to more than $1,200, accommodating a wide range of budgets.

What is an under-desk walking treadmill?

An under-desk walking treadmill is small and compact enough to fit under a table or desk but can typically still be used as a traditional treadmill. It is ideal for smaller spaces and great for fitting in easy exercise during the work day or other sedentary periods. 

What is the weight capacity for an under-desk walking treadmill?

It is critical to ensure that a walking treadmill can support your weight before you buy. The weight of an under-desk walking treadmill varies, with it all depending on individual construction. However, the best under-desk walking treadmills can accommodate a weight capacity ranging from 220 to 350 pounds.

How much does an under-desk walking treadmill cost?

The best under-desk walking treadmills range from less than $300 to more than $1,250, depending on the model you choose. Of course, there are other models out there that may be cheaper or more expensive, so it is always important to shop around and do your homework before you buy. 

Are there alternative under-desk walking treadmills worth considering?

In our search for the best alternative under-desk walking treadmills, we also came across these models worth your consideration.

For other options, check out our expert picks for the best treadmill desks, the best treadmills, and the best budget treadmills!

