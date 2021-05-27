Big changes to 1Password in the browser as it adds biometric unlocking

Popular password manager 1Password has updated its browser extension to enable support for Apple's Touch ID and Microsoft's Windows Hello biometric authentication.

Biometric authentication has arrived in 1Password's browser extension, which reached version 2.0. The company notes that users will need to have the 1Password desktop application installed for biometric authentication to work. But support for Touch ID on Macs with it and Windows Hello on Windows 10 PCs should speed up the unlocking experience.

The new biometric authentication feature for the browser follows 1Password's release of the 1Password app for Linux systems earlier this month. The app's backend was written in well-liked programming language Rust.

The browser biometrics feature is also available for Linux biometrics systems. 1Password's Linux app was made available for Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS, Fedora, Arch Linux, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

1Password has also introduced dark mode for its extension in the browser to help users working at night. Dark mode has been applied to the 1Password popup and its on-page suggestions.

The company also developed a new save experience for the password manager when adding new online accounts. The change is designed to make it easier to create, save and update logins inside the browser.

The save window now displays everything that will be added to a new account item and allows users to adjust the contents and add tags. Also, handily, its password generator suggests passwords that fit the password requirements of the site the user is on.

1Password's release notes for its 2.0 extension list 55 changes to the extension. Some other handy features include that Linux users can download file attachments created with 1Password. There are lots of UI tweaks to improve the experience, a few bug fixes, faster pop-up load times, QR code detection for the Epic Games website and password filling fixes for specific websites.

1Password is a subscription-based password manager service and has won over many fans. Readers can get all the details on the company, prices and features in the 1Password review from ZDNet's Ed Bott.