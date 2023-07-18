Bing Chat's enterprise solution is here. This is what it can offer your business

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Microsoft's take on AI chatbots, Bing Chat, offers the best chatbot features including internet connectivity, GPT-4, source links and more. Now the technology is moving from a consumer platform to an enterprise one, too.

On Tuesday, Microsoft unveiled Bing Chat Enterprise, an AI-powered chat that is secure and suited for the workplace.

There is no doubt that implementing AI in your workflow can improve your productivity as you could get assistance with idea generation, writing, coding, research, and more. Plus, studies continue to show that workers want to use AI in their careers.

However, security concerns are a major obstacle, as generative AI tools use user-inputted data to further train their models, making the privacy of the data you enter questionable.

Microsoft says that Bing Chat Enterprise provides the assistance the chatbot is known for without compromising business security by providing commercial data protection.

"With Bing Chat Enterprise, user and business data are protected and will not leak outside the organization. What goes in — and comes out — remains protected," according to the press release.

Microsoft also reassures users that the chat data is not saved, no one can view their data, and most importantly the data is not used to train the AI model.

Starting today, Bing Chat Enterprise is rolling out in preview at no additional cost if you have a Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard, and Business Premium account. However, in the future, it will have a $5 per user fee.

Using your work account, you can access Bing Chat Enterprise anywhere Bing Chat is supported including its site and the Microsoft Edge sidebar.