BJ's Wholesale best Black Friday 2021 deals

BJ's Wholesale Club is best known as an East Coast chain of warehouse locations, and like rivals Costco and Sam's Club, it sells a wide variety of products, not just massive boxes of cereal and giant packs of paper towels. So when it participates in Black Friday sales, it's offering discounts on HDTVs and laptops like other retailers are, If you're a member and you're shopping for deals at a BJ's Wholesale Club location this Black Friday, here are a number of discounts that may get to you to steer away from the dry goods aisles. .

Acer Chromebook 311 for $150 $40 off BJ's contribution to the low-priced Chromebook Black Friday deal is this Acer model, which provides the usual basic specs such as an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. An 11.6-inch LED-backlit IPS display and a pair of USB Type-C 3.1 ports are nice touches for the bargain price.

HP Pavilion x360 laptop for $699.99 $150 off HP's Pavilion x360 is a well-respected 2-in-1 laptop family, and this configuration is built around a 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen. With an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 12 gigs of RAM (more than the usual 8GB for similar systems) and a 512GB solid-state drive, it offers plenty of power for productivity and a tablet mode for entertainment viewing.

Samsung 65'' Q7DA QLED Smart TV for $999.99 $400 off The first deal of the bunch is on the Samsung 65'' Q7DA QLED 4K Smart TV for $999.99. The $400 discount on the latest Samsung TV comes bundled with Target's 3-year warranty and a subscription to your choice of HBO Max (4 months), SHOWTIME (6 months), or Discovery+ (9 months).

LG 65'' UP7000 4K UHD TV for $519.99 $100 off If you're looking for a no-frills TV with all the LG flair, the UP7000 4K UHD Smart TV is currently on sale for just $549.99. What you get is a crisp and color-accurate panel that's 65'' in length -- a large enough size for most living rooms. It's not a thin TV by any means, but if you can get around that, then it's quite the bargain.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen for $119.99 $30 off If the active noise cancellation is not a necessity for you, or the AirPods Pro don't get along with your ears, then the original Apple AirPods may be the safer (and more affordable) choice. It is currently selling for only $119.99 ($30 off) at BJ's.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (256GB) for $1,099.99 $100 off A couple of BJs iPad specials are already sold out, but if you're looking for the biggest, most powerful iPad of them all, you can score one for $100 less than Apple is selling it for today. This 12.9-inch version features Apple's revolutionary M1 chip and 256GB of storage to provide ample room for your files.

Garmin Vivosmart 4 Bundle for $79.99 $20 off Whether you're a fitness expert or just getting started, BJ's currently has the Garmin Vivosmart 4 on sale for $79.99 ($20 off). The smart fitness watch comes in a sleek, black design and bundled with a bonus charger. It's also water-resistant, making it the perfect fitness pal in the rain.