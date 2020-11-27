Black Friday deal: Massive discount on Zhiyun CINEPEER C11 3-axis gimbal stabilizer

The best way to improve your smartphone videography is to add a 3-axis gimbal stabilizer to your shooting kit, and now you can pick one up for under $50.
For Black Friday, the Zhiyun CINEPEER C11 is discounted from the usual price of $89.99 to $42.63!
Must read: Apple Silicon M1 is everything Apple promised -- so what's next?
Zhiyun CINEPEER C11
- 3-Axis gimbal stabilizer system with pan, tilt and roll
- 4 gimbal modes: Pan, Lock, Follow and POV
- Tilt range: 320°
- Roll range: 320°
- Pan range: 300°
- Zoom control and joystick control
- Portrait and landscape modes
- Object tracking, dolly zoom, panorama, time-lapse, and motion-lapse
- Zhiyun "ZY Play" iOS/Android app support
- 12-hour battery life
- Supports smartphones up to 200g (0.44 lb)
Sale price is $51.15, but the by using the coupon code C11BKQMO you bring the price down to $42.63.$42 at Amazon
If you need a beefier gimbal, I recommend taking a look at the Zhiyun Crane M2. It's bigger, stronger, and designed for heavier loads.
Join Discussion