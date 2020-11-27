Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

Black Friday deal: Massive discount on Zhiyun CINEPEER C11 3-axis gimbal stabilizer

Give your smartphone videos a professional feel with a 3-axis gimbal stabilizer -- now available at a super-low price.

The best way to improve your smartphone videography is to add a 3-axis gimbal stabilizer to your shooting kit, and now you can pick one up for under $50.

For Black Friday, the Zhiyun CINEPEER C11 is discounted from the usual price of $89.99 to $42.63!

Zhiyun CINEPEER C11

  • 3-Axis gimbal stabilizer system with pan, tilt and roll
  • 4 gimbal modes: Pan, Lock, Follow and POV
  • Tilt range: 320°
  • Roll range: 320°
  • Pan range: 300°
  • Zoom control and joystick control
  • Portrait and landscape modes
  • Object tracking, dolly zoom, panorama, time-lapse, and motion-lapse 
  • Zhiyun "ZY Play" iOS/Android app support
  • 12-hour battery life 
  • Supports smartphones up to 200g (0.44 lb)

Sale price is $51.15, but the by using the coupon code C11BKQMO you bring the price down to $42.63.

$42 at Amazon

If you need a beefier gimbal, I recommend taking a look at the Zhiyun Crane M2. It's bigger, stronger, and designed for heavier loads.

