BlackBerry QNX launches three safety certified auto systems

BlackBerry outlined three safety certified QNX products for automotive systems. QNX is BlackBerry's automotive platform and embedded in 120 million vehicles, according to the company.

Special feature Special report: Tech and the future of transportation (free PDF) This ebook, based on a special feature from ZDNet and TechRepublic, looks at emerging autonomous transport technologies and how they will affect society and the future of business. Read More

The company said its QNX Hypervisor for Safety, QNX Platform for ADAS 2.0, and QNX OS for Safety 2.0 are certified for ISO 26262, an auto functional safety standard.

BlackBerry's safety certifications arrive as concerns about autonomous driving and software integration in vehicles mount. QNX, which serves as an auto industry middleware platform in many use cases, aims to speed up development time for automakers.

How do autonomous vehicles learn to drive? Download this self-driving dataset and see for yourself | Inside Yandex self-driving car: Here's what it's like to ride on Moscow's crazy roads | What is the Tesla Semi? Everything you need to know about Tesla's semi-autonomous electric truck

A few key points:

QNX Hypervisor for Safety enables developers to partition and isolate safety-critical systems from others. The isolation ensures critical systems can run safe.

QNX Platform for ADAS 2.0 allows automotive manufacturers to create automated driving systems and manage data flows from sensors. The platform's aim is to process the data flow and make reliable decisions with machine learning algorithms.

QNX OS for Safety 2.0 is a new software platform based on the QNX operating system that embeds intelligence and security.

BlackBerry's QNX is embedded in Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover, KIA, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

Here's how QNX fits into BlackBerry's IoT strategy.