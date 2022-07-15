/>
Boost your bottom line with micro-sites you can build in minutes for just $50

A single mobile-optimized web page can bring laser-like focus to a portfolio, newsletter, even your home page and more, which could generate higher sales.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
StackCommerce

Since at least half of all internet traffic happens on mobile devices, you want to make sure your websites are optimized to display on them properly. In fact, you can even create one-page microsites to act as a laser-focused home page, design or service portfolio, newsletter and much more. Best of all, you can make it super easy for yourself by using a no-code mobile site-building platform, and a lifetime subscription to the Linkcard Professional Plan is on sale right now for just $49.99.

ZDNet Recommends

Users of any level can use Linkcard to create incredible mobile-first one-page websites in mere minutes that will have so many great marketing features. And the Professional Plan helps you to make sure your sites look sharp and work efficiently.

You can access hundreds of features, including PRO designer-made templates, content blocks and design toolkit. But they can also be customized so that your page will come alive just as you imagined. And, of course, the Linkcard branding will be removed.

Your Linkcard websites aren't just great to look at, either. There are lead capture forms that will capture data from every connection for you to download from your dashboard. You can also add tracking IDs, so you can use built-in statistics to track the usage of your products with Google Analytics, Tag Manager or Facebook Pixel. Linkcard websites can even use e-commerce functions.

Your Professional Plan includes three mobile pages and free hosting. But you can certainly connect them to your own domain and keep them front and center for your viewers. Then you can share them on your social media profiles and elsewhere.

Linkcard Professional Plan: Lifetime Subscription

 $49.99 at ZDNet Academy

Folders can organize linkcards so you can easily categorize, edit, duplicate, delete, activate and deactivate them. Also, GDPR compliance is conveniently built-in, which ensures that your privacy is protected and data secured to the highest possible standard.

Using technology to streamline your workflow is the very definition of working smarter instead of harder. And micro-sites are one of the best ways to boost your profile and your bottom line, especially when they can be built in minutes.

Get a Linkcard Professional Plan: Lifetime Subscription today while it's available for only $49.99, down 89% from the original $478 subscription price.

