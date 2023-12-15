'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Bose's latest high-end headphones are $50 off for the holidays
If you've been wanting a pair of over-ear headphones for quite some time but still haven't made the purchase, Bose's Quiet Comfort Ultra headphones are the best pair to invest in, and for the holidays, the recently release pair is seeing a rare $50 discount at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
This pair of noise-canceling headphones offers three audio modes: Aware mode, Quiet mode, and Immersive Audio. This means you can commute safely by using the headphones in aware mode, but you can also tune out loud conversations at work with its advanced noise-cancelation features. Bose's newest Immersive Audio feature, similar to Sony and Apple's spatial audio feature, allows your music to move with you while you listen.
As a prior fan of the Quiet Comfort Ultra's base model, The Bose Quiet Comfort 45, ZDNET's Jada Jones was impressed by the new pair's improved active noise cancellation (ANC) and superior comfort. In fact, Jones credits this pair to be the most comfortable pair of headphones she's worn and are "undeniably the best that Bose has to offer."
Read the review: Bose QuietComfort Ultra: A rightful heir to the ANC throne
If you or a loved one are looking for that high-end, comfortable, top-performing pair to wear on the daily, look no further than the QuietComfort Ultra since this is the latest and greatest pair of over-ear headphones you can invest in. "With the QC Ultra, Bose fused together the best features of its premium Bose 700 headphones and iconic QuietComfort line, and the years of maturation paid off," writes Jones in her review.
And thanks to this exciting holiday deal, you can now get the QuietComfort Ultra headphones for $50 less at $379.