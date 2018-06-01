Box buys Progressly, aims to expand workflow automation

Box on Friday said that it's acquiring Progressly, makers of an intelligent workflow platform for large enterprises. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Progressly got its start in 2015 with the development of a system that helps enterprises align processes with business outcomes.

Its core service is the Operational Performance Management platform, which facilitates the creation of transparent action plans to help employees stay on top of new initiatives and projects.

Box said Progressly will help the company support Box customers looking to digitize and automate business processes.

"The team will also work to further empower our customers to use the metadata and intelligence investments we announced last October in new and innovative ways," said Jeetu Patel, chief product officer at Box, in a blog post.

The acquisition also lines up with Box Relay, a workflow automation system Box launched in 2016 in an effort to broaden its market and strategy. Developed along with IBM, Box Relay enables line of business executives and decision makers to build, track, and manage workflows that are either prebuilt or custom.

The Progressly platform will give Box more embedded automation functionality within Relay and across its ecosystem, as well as integration potential with external workflow engines like Pega and Nintex, Patel said.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE