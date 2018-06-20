Box, IBM intro new services for building Box Skills with Watson

Box and IBM are rolling out two new services for building custom Box Skills with Watson smarts.

First announced in October, Box Skills provide a framework for applying machine learning to the Box cloud content management platform. The aim is to use AI to help customers extract insights and additional value out of their Box content.

IBM signed up as a Box Skills partner at launch and is now introducing new services that leverage Watson Visual Recognition and Watson Natural Language Understanding. The image insights skill analyzes image data, marks it with classifiers and trains custom visual models to pull insights.

The document insights skill, based on natural language understanding, will automatically tag documents stored in Box with relevant concepts and keywords to make the content more searchable.

In addition to applying Watson technologies to Box Skills, IBM says it's also building services that apply Watson AI to Box via the Box Platform APIs for other use cases. For instance, IBM says it has built a service that processes documents uploaded to Box to so they're easier to translate into other languages.

Back in October, Box previewed an audio intelligence skill using technology from IBM Watson, a video intelligence skill powered by Microsoft Cognitive Services, and an image intelligence skill using Google Cloud Platform. Box also offers a Skills Kit that lets companies build their own custom skills.

