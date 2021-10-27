Break into the elite field of cybersecurity by learning Risk Management Frameworks

StackCommerce

Some of the most elite careers in tech are in cybersecurity, and the good thing is, you don't need to become an expert on all aspects of it to break into the field. For instance, the NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks course can teach advanced IT professionals all of the ins and outs of the entire Risk Management process.

The U.S. government actually designed the Risk Management Framework. It was created in order to establish a secure and efficient process for integrating privacy and security, as well as the management activities of cyber supply chains. Coordinating the framework with the help of a variety of regulations, directives, laws and executive orders makes navigating it amazingly effective.

The NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks course consists of 57 lectures across more than 21 hours. You will develop a firm foundation in the RMF steps which will teach you how to prepare your company to manage privacy and security risks.

You will find out how to categorize information and the system, as well as how to authorize that system. You will also learn how to select the correct NIST SP 800-53 controls, implement them and assess how they are operating. Then you will monitor risks and the implementation of the controls.

The course is presented, authored, and provided on the iCollege platform by ITProTV, which is well-known for the entertaining, effective talk-show format that it employs for its IT training courses. Previous students awarded this one a 4.39 out of 5 stars average rating.

