Breeze through your workdays once you become a Microsoft PowerShell power user for only $6

There's not a whole lot that's better than automating a lot of our daily work tasks instead of completing each one manually every time. System administrators and IT professionals who might be only beginning to try Windows Powershell Scripting can now celebrate increased productivity because The 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle demonstrates exactly how to do just that. Best of all, you can get it for just $6.00 with coupon code CMSAVE70 during our Cyber Monday sale.

System administrators who are unfamiliar with PowerShell can start with two quick one-hour courses. "Anybody Can Script | A PowerShell Learning Series" offers 14 lessons that cover a scripting introduction, basics, automation, and more. "Essential Tools for Windows System Administrators" has eight lectures covering open source tools and those built-in to Windows that can help you become a more efficient system admin.

In "GUI Automation using Python", you learn how to increase your productivity by using Python to automate any GUI efficiently. "Active Directory (AD) Management Using Windows PowerShell" teaches you the basics of Active Directory, as well as Powershell, so that you can manage groups, users, bulk requests, and more.

An increase in productivity counts most during time crunches, so "Automating Administration With Windows PowerShell" gives you lots of practice with project-based lessons on resolving critical issues, developing robust solutions, application upgrades, and much more. "Advanced Scripting & Tool Making Using Windows PowerShell" provides system administrators with even more opportunities to practice. In fact, you will even learn how to employ PowerShell in automating tasks while integrating with non-Microsoft products.

Instructor Vijay Saini has vast experience with cloud technologies, MS Azure and Python. He specializes in using PowerShell for automation and will pass as much of his expertise on to you as possible. If you plan to access these courses over public WiFi networks, be sure to protect yourself with a powerful VPN.

Learn how to automate your workflow to become more productive while using less effort, coupon code CMSAVE70 to get The 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle for just $6.00 with coupon code CMSAVE70 during our Cyber Monday sale.