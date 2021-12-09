Broadcom stock jumps as fiscal Q4 tops expectations, revenue forecast higher, sets new $10B buyback plan

Chip giant and enterprise software titan Broadcom this afternoon reported fiscal Q4 revenue and profit per share that topped Wall Street's expectations, and an outlook for this quarter's revenue that was higher as well.

The company also announced its board of directors authorized a new $10 billion share repurchase program running through December of 2022, and said in 2022 will will boost its quarterly dividend payout by 14%.

The report sent Broadcom shares over 5% in late trading.

CEO Hock Tan remarked, "Broadcom concluded the year with record fourth quarter results driven by a rebound in enterprise, and continued strength from cloud and service provider demand."

Added Tan, "Our infrastructure software growth continues to be steady with our focus on strategic customers," adding, "With the strength and breadth of our IP portfolio, we continue to be able to uniquely deliver leading edge, best-in-class semiconductor solutions, and extend our leadership in our franchise markets."

CFO Kirsten Spears noted the company's fiscal year had achieved "record adjusted EBITDA margin of 60%, generating $13.3 billion of free cash flow, or 49% of revenue."

Added Spears, "Consistent with our commitment to return excess cash to shareholders, we are increasing our target quarterly common stock dividend by 14 percent to $4.10 per share per quarter for fiscal year 2022, and announcing a new $10 billion share repurchase program."

Revenue in the three months ended in October rose 15%, year over year, to $7.41 billion, yielding a net profit of $7.81 a share, excluding some costs.

Analysts had been modeling $7.36 billion and $7.74 per share.

For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of "approximately" $7.6 billion. That compares to consensus for $7.24 billion.