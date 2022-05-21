Why you can trust ZDNet
Buy a Sam's Club membership for only $15 and receive a $10 e-gift card

A membership is always an excellent bargain, but it's an absolute steal at this low price

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

Inflation runs rampant, and everything from fuel to food prices is rising tremendously. So it's more important than ever to get discounts whenever and wherever you can. Fortunately, you can get a 72% discount off a Sam's Club Membership today, plus a $10 e-gift card.

Sam's sells goods at prices that traditional retailers can't match because its business model involves selling limited items through a warehouse membership. It always has fabulous grocery discounts, and you'll also find excellent bargains on a wide variety of premium products. The stores offer everything from furniture to electronics to jewelry and a whole lot more.

Plus, you will also receive a complimentary gift card that will get you even more savings on all of those products. And bargains aren't limited to items you find in-store or online; you'll also get discounts on live events, car rentals, movies and hotels worldwide.

Sam's Club Membership for Only $14.99 PLUS $10 Sam's Club E-Gift Card!

$14.99 at ZDNet Academy

After you register for your new membership, you'll get an email with the $10 e-gift card. You will be able to use it online and at Sam's Club stores, as well as Walmart and Walmart.com. Altogether, your savings should far exceed the cost of your membership.

Like many others, verified purchaser Kathy M. gave this deal a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating. She said, "I love the Sam's Club membership because I like to shop in bulk and they have items other stores do not have!"

Sign up for a Sam's Club membership today for only $14.99, down from the usual $55 annual price, and get a $10 e-gift card.

