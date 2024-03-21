'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Buy an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $30 off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Although I love my physical books, I can't deny the convenience of carrying all my favorite stories on a single tablet. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is $30 off for Amazon's Big Spring Sale this week, and can meet all your reading needs anywhere you go with three different colors to choose from.
With 32 GB of storage, this tablet was made intentionally for reading, and with its modern design and 300 ppi glare-free display, this tablet reads like real paper even on the brightest of days.
If you're anything like me and can't seem to find enough reading time during the week, a single charge with this tablet can last up to 10 weeks (definitely no excuses). It's also good to know that you can adjust the lighting on your screen to make it a more personalized reading experience.
This tablet will store over thousands of titles for you, but if that's simply not enough for you, you can access over 4 million eBooks with three months of Kindle Unlimited for free with your purchase (a $36 value).
ZDNET's Jason Cipriani reviewed the Kindle Paperwhite and wrote: "if you opt to spend a little bit more for the signature edition, you're gaining some notable features in wireless charging and a light sensor, improving even more on an already reliable experience."
The features of the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition include:
- Wireless charging
- Auto-adjusting light sensors
- 32 GB of storage
- Up to 10 weeks of battery with USB-C charging
- Waterproof reading
Overall, Amazon customers seem to enjoy the brightness, size, readability, battery life, and portability of the digital bundle. But, there are some mixed opinions on the quality, charging speed, and performance of the tablet.
Besides that, this could be a great option to enjoy the books you love when you get a chance to sit down and read. Kindle tablets may not replace the aesthetic of a classic handheld book for me, but it can significantly help me increase my reading time.
When will this deal expire?
Amazon's Big Spring Sale runs from March 20-25, 2024.
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.