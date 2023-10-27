'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Buy MagSafe chargers, SSD enclosures, and USB-C chargers for less during Hyper's sale
Looking to upgrade your phone or laptop charger, or in the market for some new HDMI cords? Hyper's Halloween sale has tons of battery packs, chargers, and docking stations on sale for up to 31% off. The manufacturer makes some of ZDNET's top-reviewed chargers, including one of our picks for best MagSafe battery pack (the HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack, now on sale for $35) and best iPhone 15 Pro charger (the HyperJuice 35W USB-C GaN Charger, on sale for $35 as well).
If you've just bought a new iPhone 15 with USB-C charging, or if you're expecting to upgrade around the holidays, it's a great time to get a charger. Check out some of the best deals available during Hyper's sale below, and on the Hyper website.