/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet
ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Bypass restrictions online, download files, and more for just $40

Offcloud lets you remain completely anonymous while you unblock websites, access content, convert files, and more.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Are frustrated by website restrictions preventing you from accessing them, downloading content, converting files you need into files you can use, and more? Well, help is here. You'll feel like you own the internet with an Offcloud Lifetime Subscription.

Among many other features, Offcloud allows you to unlock practically any site, share files while remaining anonymous, bypass all kinds of restrictions, and even automate syncs. You'll be able to save bandwidth and speed up downloads.

Offcloud makes it a breeze to unlock streaming and file-hosting sites, access Usenet/newsgroups, fetch content, convert Soundcloud files to MP3s, and backup any YouTube video. In addition, you can unlock all types of restrictions, including those found on Uploaded, and get unlimited Rapidgator downloads.

You could conceivably convert the entire web into PDFs if you like. The Offcloud experience includes unlimited link generation, premium file-hosting sites, and video streaming sites.

You'll enjoy reliable world-class API with Offcloud and use Zapier and IFTTT to automate tasks. For instance, Offcloud's Zapier integration allows you to automatically sync or upload anything you like to Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox, and Amazon Cloud Drive. You can even sync to FTP, WebDAV, and NAS.

Offcloud Lifetime Subscription

 $39.99 at ZDNet Academy

Offcloud can be accessed using desktop computers or mobile devices from a maximum of three IP addresses. You'll get 1TB of proxy bandwidth, 50GB of cloud storage, unlimited remote uploads, and more. And, of course, all future updates are included in the subscription. Subscribers are thrilled with the service, rating it 4.5 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot.

Do all the downloading, backing up, and unlocking you need to while remaining anonymous online. Get an Offcloud Lifetime Subscription today for just $39.99.

Disclaimer: Offcloud lets you download files from the public cloud using its servers -- the servers act as a proxy for you. This means that no data is controlled by Offcloud and you must have the legal right to download the content you are accessing through its servers; it should not be used for any other purpose."

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United
american-airlines-plane-approaches-the-runway2.jpg

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Business
Burger King publicly shamed an unhappy customer. Then it did it again
burger king

Burger King publicly shamed an unhappy customer. Then it did it again

E-Commerce
Burger King just made an announcement that truly embarrasses McDonald's
screen-shot-2022-03-23-at-9-38-00-am.png

Burger King just made an announcement that truly embarrasses McDonald's

Business