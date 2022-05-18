Why you can trust ZDNet
Get a refurbished gaming tower with huge storage, an overclocked graphics card and more

This refurbished gaming tower from 2022 offers an excellent opportunity to get all of the great features of the original at a much lower cost.

ZDNet Recommends

Whether you just feel like a casual Minecraft game or looking to compete in professional League of Legends or Fortnite tournaments, you need a gaming rig with the performance you need. Not only can this Refurbished Periphio Ember Gaming PC from 2022 deliver that, but it also looks super sharp while doing it.

Periphio's latest model gaming tower adds a Quad-Core Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM to the most recent generation GeForce GTX 1650 overclocked graphics card with 4GB of graphics memory for unmatched performance during all your gaming adventures. The Windows boot drive is powered by a 120GB SATA SSD, while all your games, movies, music, and photos will easily fit in the Periphio's SATA 1TB hard drive.

All of that excellence is clearly displayed in the tempered glass side panel, and the RGB lighting will turn it all into any color you wish. There is an optimal cooling system, and the operating system is 64 Bit Windows Home. In addition to HDMI, Display, and RJ-45 Network Ethernet ports, there are 3 USB 3.0 ports and 8 USB 2.0 ports. You also get 5G WiFi connectivity.

Periphio Ember Gaming PC i5 3.1GHz, 8GB RAM 120GB SSD + 1TB HDD, Win 10

Of course, as wonderful as this tower will be for gaming, it can also be helpful for continued education or used as a hub for your media library. It's delivered with all necessary cables included, so it's ready to use right out the box. Refurbished computers are an excellent way to get all the great features of the original at a much lower cost. And this one not only has excellent performance, thanks to the powerful processor and graphics card, but it also has massive storage and much more.

Don't miss this chance to have a gaming computer that any enthusiast would be happy to play with. Get the Periphio Ember Gaming PC i5 3.1GHz, 8GB RAM 120GB SSD + 1TB HDD, Win 10 (Refurbished) today while it's available for $894.99.

