Get a refurbished silver 2018 iPad 6 for just $230

This 32GB iPad with a stunning multi-touch screen and fast processor has been certified to look and work like new.
Tablets are such incredibly helpful tools for boosting productivity because there is so much you can do on them that is a lot easier than doing on your phone when you don't want to drag out your laptop. Of course, iPads stand out among the crowd of tablet brands because of their sleek design and power under the hood, but they can be a bit pricey when first released. That's why it's so nice to get all the original great features of this refurbished 2018 Wi-Fi only 32GB Apple iPad 6 at a discount.

This unit's iOS operating system is powered by a 2.03 GHz Apple A10 Fusion processor that will supply maximum performance to help you complete all of your tasks with the greatest efficiency. And the enhanced battery life provides 10 hours of uninterrupted run time.

The visual experience is simply unparalleled on this IPS LED-backlit 9.7" display with 2048 x 1536 resolution and 264 PPI. You'll love browsing on the widescreen with multi-touch controls and an oil-repellent oleophobic coating.

The 8 MP camera takes amazingly clear, high-quality photos, which can be stored in the iPad's 32GB memory along with other multimedia files. You really don't need any more since cloud storage is so inexpensive. The tablet's Wi-Fi allows you to browse online, as well as download games, videos, and more at lightning-fast speed for easy access.

This 6th generation iPad is a Certified Refurbished product that has been rigorously tested and is certified to work and look like new. The refurbishing process includes close inspection and testing of the functionality of the unit and basic cleaning and new packaging. While it's possible the product could arrive in a generic box, it will ship with all of the relevant accessories and includes a warranty for a minimum of 90 days.

Boost your productivity and enjoy your entertainment more conveniently; get an Apple iPad 6 9.7" 32GB (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) today while it's available for just $229.99, a discount of 9% off the original retail price of $253.

