CA Technologies, IBM forge mainframe DevOps, cloud pact

CA Technologies and IBM have forged a partnership designed to make the mainframe more amenable to cloud workloads and DevOps approaches.

According to the companies, the partnership will combine IBM's mainframes with CA tools to develop applications, optimize performance and co-mingle workloads in the cloud.

The companies will jointly develop and sell services for IBM's Cloud Managed Services on z Systems, or zCloud. Mainframes are used for transaction heavy workloads and IBM has been working to bridge the systems with hybrid architectures.

CA's partnership with IBM includes:

CA Brightside, a new mainframe management suite, will be available on zCloud so developers can create applications for the mainframe using existing tools.

CA Service Virtualization to test and modify applications. The tools make it easier for companies to develop and test mainframe applications in the cloud.

CA Mainframe Operational Intelligence for performance management and monitoring.

CA Data Content Discovery to find and protect data for compliance purposes.

CA Mainframe Resource Intelligence, which offers a SaaS-based way to automate management and optimize performance.

The software for IBM's mainframe systems are available in North America with global rollouts throughout the year.