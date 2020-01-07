CES 2020: New Dell Linux developer XPS 13 laptop is on its way

Why 2019 was the year of Linux and open-source software These five stories show why the future of technology belongs to Linux and open-source software.

I really like Dell's XPS 13 Developer Edition laptops. Powered by Ubuntu Linux 18.04, these are great Linux desktops for both developers and power-users. At CES 2020, Dell announced the next model, the 2020 XPS 13, will come with 32GB of RAM.

This is great news. When it comes to seriously beating on your machine, nothing beats having more RAM. For storage, it starts with a 256GB SSD, and it appears to go all the way up to a 2TB drive.

Of course, having a powerhouse processor is also a real win. It appears, based on its XPS 13 Windows twin brother, it will come in six different base configurations These start with the 10th-generation Ice Lake Core i3-1005G1 and goes all the way up to the Core i7-1065G7. This is none-too-shabby.

For ports, it includes include two Thunderbolt USB-C ports, one microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack. It will also include a handy Type-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter.

For network connectivity, the new XPS 13 uses the Killer AX1650, which is built on Intel WiFi 6 chipset. With160 MHz channels and Bluetooth 5.0 support, this chipset can deliver up to 2.4Gbps of throughput. Good luck finding a Wi-Fi connection that can keep up with this machine! Still, it's nice to know that, as Wi-Fi speeds go up, the new Dell will be able to deliver the high-speed goods.

For a screen, Dell now supports a 13.4-inch screen with virtually no bezel. It supports both Full High Definition+ (1920 x 1200) and 4K (3840 x 2400) displays. The laptop also features a 16:10 aspect ratio. According to Dell's leading Linux laptop pro, Barton George, "while this may seem like a small detail, the extra screen space is noticeable." This is all backed up by Intel Iris Plus Graphics.

The overall look is quite attractive. Dell stated the XPS 13 is made up of "machined aluminum, carbon fiber, woven glass fiber, and hardened Corning Gorilla Glass." The result is a handsome and sturdy laptop.

Last, but never least, the computer has been outfitted with a 52Wh battery, which Dell claims can last as long as 19 hours.

The Developer Edition will be available in February. When it launches, it will be available in the US, Canada, and Europe and starts at $1,199.99. This represents an i5-based Developer Edition with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, an FHD display, and with Ubuntu 18.04.03 LTS preloaded.

