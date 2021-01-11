CES 2021: Ready for a rollable smartphone? LG teases rollable devices

LG Electronics teased a rollable smartphone at CES 2021 even as most of us are still trying to get used to foldables.
At the tail-end of LG's video press conference, the company teased the rollable device and its future potential. We'll save you the work: The tease lands last 30 seconds of the LG press conference. CNET is covering CES keynotes and press conferences live.
Like most CES products, actual availability is a moving target if a product lands at all. LG, however, appears to be touting a new form factor beyond foldable devices. Think of LG's tease as a roadmap for the future.
Perhaps the biggest takeaway is that consumer electronics giants that innovate on display technologies see a lot of demand for versatile devices that take up less of your pocket.
LG teased a talk by CTO Dr. I.P. Park Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. EST on the future of lifestyle innovation. Perhaps we'll see more about rollable devices. LG could use a new form factor to boost its smartphone standing.
