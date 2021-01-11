CES 2021: LG Display unveils brighter OLED panels

Image: LG Display

LG Display said it will launch a new 77-inch OLED TV panel with increased luminance at CES 2021.

The company said the panel uses a new high-efficiency organic material and has an additional emission layer, which increases the luminance efficacy by 20%.

This will allow the panel to be brighter and thereby express clearer colours, LG Display said.

LG Electronics, meanwhile, said it is launching a new OLED TV brand, called OLED evo, that will use these panels.

The South Korean electronics maker explained that the new TV brand would offer even clearer resolutions than its previous OLED TVs that it touted as already having great contrast ratios, blacks, and wide viewing angles.

LG Display and LG Electronics both did not announce the pricing for these products.

LG Electronics said it is also planning to launch a new 83-inch OLED TV sometime this year. In total, the company will have seven models of OLED TVs that have screen sizes over 70-inches this year, it said.

Meanwhile, LG Display will showcase a 48-inch bendable Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) panel, which can emit sound on its own without speakers. Aimed at gamers, the panel will be flat when used for viewing TV programs and will turn curved when used for playing games.

It will also show off various concepts that use its transparent OLED panels.

At CES 2021, LG Electronics will also showcase its new MiniLED TV brand LG QNED. Meanwhile, Compatriot Samsung Electronics will be showcasing its own MiniLED TV brand called Neo QLED and 110-inch MicroLED TV at the tradeshow.

