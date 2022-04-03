Changing computers? Simplify file migration with this $35 software bundle

StackCommerce

In the age of remote work, we face many challenges daily. But when it comes time to return to the office or change offices, things can get dicey quickly -- especially if you have to migrate computers or systems. If you know that change is likely in the coming months, make life a little easier on yourself now by investing in this $34.99 PC Transfer Kit Bundle.

This three-part bundle includes non-expiring licenses to PCmover Professional, DiskImage, and SafeErase. Working in conjunction, this trio will make moving machines or systems more straightforward and safer than ever.

PCmover Professional has earned four stars on Amazon on more than 2,000 reviews because it's the only software that automatically moves applications, files, settings, and even user profiles from an old PC to a new one, regardless of the operating system. Using it is easy; just install PCmover on both computers and follow the simple setup to start transferring everything. If you need help, you can access a certified PC migration expert over the phone or remotely for free.

For additional security, DiskImage gives you a perfect digital image of all your applications, files, and settings to ensure nothing can go wrong in the migration process. The hardware-independent program makes it easy to recover damaged or lost files due to corrupted systems, viruses, hackers, or other malware. You can store your image on CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray, or any other external media.

Finally, sometimes you want to get rid of old information. SafeErase offers a fast and secure way to permanently delete sensitive information. It uses a series of government-recommended deletion methods to completely wipe data from a hard drive, so it's unrecoverable later.

Migrating machines? Make it easier with the PC Transfer Kit Bundle feat. PCmover Professional, DiskImage, & SafeErase. Get it for 73% off $129 at just $34.99.