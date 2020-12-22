Cisco acquires software startup Dashbase to bolster observability in AppDynamics

Cisco said Tuesday that it's buying enterprise software startup Dashbase for its logs and events analytics technology. Dashbase is also known as a player in the real-time communications space, offering enterprises a way to stitch together log data from various communication environments.

Cisco said Dashbase will bolster the observability capabilities in AppDynamics, the application performance business it acquired three years ago for $3.7 billion.

By integrating Dashbase's logs and events analytics technology into the AppDynamics platform, Cisco said it will be able to help its customers more easily access data "across technology, user and business domains."

"Dashbase will enable customers to support broader and more highly unique and uncommon data sources across cloud and traditional environments in a scalable, high-performance way, giving them greater insight into performance issues," said Linda Tong, Gm of Cisco AppDynamics, in a blog post.

Cisco's AppDynamics portfolio has become increasingly important to the networking giant. Its purchase of AppDynamics nearly four years ago gave its software efforts a boost as well as a way to capture analytics spending. AppDynamics melded analytics and monitoring since its software could monitor metrics flowing through applications. More recently the focus for AppDynamics has revolved around automation and machine learning.

Financial terms of the Dashbase deal were not immediately disclosed.

