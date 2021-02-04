Cisco’s AppDynamics debuts app performance, vulnerability management software

Cisco's AppDynamics has launched a new solution for tackling security and exploit management while preserving application performance.

AppDynamics, the tech giant's application performance management (APM) arm, now offers Cisco Secure Application, software built natively into the AppDynamics platform.

On Thursday, Cisco said that the "AppDynamics with Cisco Secure Application" will "drastically simplify vulnerability management, defend against attacks, and protect applications."

While APM solutions usually focus on scrutinizing the performance of applications, the new offering has been designed to bring cybersecurity into the mix.

As businesses feel the strain of extended working from home models set to continue into the foreseeable future, the transition from just BYOD to full remote working, for some organizations, has increased their potential cyberattack exposure and is also applying pressure to existing data management protocols.

With enterprise operations now spread across on-premise, hybrid, and cloud systems, Cisco says that data is being shifted from pillar to post, and when combined with remote laptops and devices, this situation is "testing the limits of monitoring practices and vastly expanding the IT perimeter, creating new weaknesses and vulnerabilities in even the most secure IT estates."

As a result, some corporations may be choosing to sacrifice either security or performance. However, it is hoped that the new software introduced by the company will take some of the load off IT teams.

Secure Application includes automatic runtime protection, deviation identification and blocks, simplified vulnerability management at the code level -- including dependency and configuration-level bug detection -- and threat data correlated with an app's infrastructure and potential relevant business impact.

"With applications now running anywhere from on-premise to multi-cloud and cloud-native microservices, combined with accelerated innovation, the need for an application-led approach to security is paramount," Cisco says. "This critical shift will enable technologists to identify vulnerabilities within the application during production, correlate vulnerabilities and breaches with business impact, and bring together application and security teams to facilitate speedy remediation."

AppDynamics with Cisco Secure Application is now accessible through early availability programs.

AppDynamics was acquired by Cisco in 2017 for $3.7 billion. In related news, in December, Cisco purchased Dashbase to leverage the software startup's log and events analytics technology and improve AppDynamics' observability platform.

