Cornerstone OnDemand tops Q4 revenue expectations

The HR software provider closed out the year with more than 40 million users.

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Enterprise Software

Featured stories

Cornerstone OnDemand published its fourth quarter financial results on Tuesday, topping the market's revenue expectations.

Also: LinkedIn buys Glint to expand suite of HR services

The human capital management software provider posted non-GAAP earnings of 24 cents per share on revenue of $138.2 million.

Analysts were looking for earnings of 24 cents per share on revenue of $129.88 million.

"2018 was a transformational year for Cornerstone, and we are proud of our results," CEO Adam Miller said in a statement. "The changes we made to our business in 2018 delivered innovative products, more recurring revenue, more profits and healthy, growing cash flow to benefit our clients, partners, employees and shareholders."

Subscription revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $126.3 million. The company ended the quarter with 3,535 clients and 40.2 million users.

Must read

For the full year of 2018, non-GAAP net income per share came to 74 cents on revenue of $537.9 million. Subscription revenue  was $473.1 million. Annual recurring revenue as of December 31, 2018 was $510 million.

For Q1, Cornerstone OnDemand expects revenue between $134.5 million and $136.5 million. 

Tech that stole our heart or broke it SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 24

More Tech Earnings

Related Topics:

Cloud Big Data Analytics Innovation Tech and Work Collaboration Developer

More from Stephanie Condon

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3