LinkedIn buys Glint to expand suite of HR services

LinkedIn said on Monday that it plans to acquire Glint, makers of employee management software. The deal is part of LinkedIn's push to offer more HR-style tools to businesses now that it's part of Microsoft. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Glint's platform aims to help executives obtain an internal view of employee engagement and skills, and then offer suggestions on how to turn insight into action. The broad plan is to bring Glint's toolset into the LinkedIn fold, and ultimately use the employee data it gathers to create tailored LinkedIn Learning programs for businesses.

"Glint provides executives with the tools to answer questions about the health and happiness of the talent they have, while giving managers at all levels the access and insight they need to improve," wrote Daniel Shapero, head of talent and learning products at LinkedIn, in a blog post.

"Now imagine, through our combined offerings, that we can translate the specific feedback a manager gets from their employees on Glint into a personalized LinkedIn Learning experience focused on the topics that will help them improve, thus making the feedback much more actionable," Shapero added.

Glint is expected to operate as a team within LinkedIn once the acquisition closes. Executives from both companies highlight the synergies in corporate culture and product as they move forward with merged workforces.

As for LinkedIn's focus on the human resource segment, the company has started building a portfolio of services that target HR, talent, and acquisition managers. Last month the company launched Talent Insights, an analytics tool for talent. The platform works as a self-serve data graph that utilizes LinkedIn data to enable HR folks to benchmark where talent is being lost and where a new office should be opened.

