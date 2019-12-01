Cyber Monday 2019: Top Best Buy deals

Best Buy's Black Friday ad is always one of the most anticipated of the holiday shopping season, and one pleasant surprise with its release this year is that many of the deals are already available, a sign that online shopping continues to erode the "magic" of Black Fridays past when people trampled each other to get to doorbuster specials before they ran out. We've covered Best Buy's Black Friday Apple deals elsewhere, but below are a number of other sales that caught our eye.

Cyber Monday 2019: Best Best Buy deals

HP 14-DB0023DX Chromebook Laptop for $119.99

Best Buy sold a Samsung Chromebook for $90 on Black Friday, but this pricier Cyber Monday special might be a better deal. It has a bigger 14-inch display, uses a better processor (AMD A4), and offers more RAM (4GB) and storage (32GB) for just $30 more.

Lenovo IdeaPad S145 Laptop for $179.99

Best Buy has a fewer sub-$200 Windows laptop Cyber Monday deals, but this one gives you much more storage and a bigger display for just a smidge more money. Specifically, you get a 500GB hard drive instead of a 64GB solid-state drive and a 15.6-inch dscreen instead of a 14-inch or 11.6-inch one. This IdeaPad S145 also features an AMD A6 processor and 4 gigs of RAM.

Microsoft Surface Go for $299

If you really want to get a Surface device, this is about the cheapest way to get a new one. Granted, the Go is the least powerful Microsoft tablet, and this deal doesn't include any accessories that could aid productivity. Nonetheless, you still get a 10-inch 1,800x1,200 touchscreen, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of built-in storage, and an Intel Pentium Gold 4415 Y processor for under $300.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch Laptop for $1,099.99

If you'd rather save money than get a gift card, Best Buy's a better place to grab this base MacBook Pro than an Apple Store. You'll get the latest version -- Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, 13-inch Retina display with Touch Bar -- for nearly $200 less than purchasing it directly through Apple.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Gaming Desktop for $479.99

A gaming PC for under $500? It might not be the most powerful -- the AMD Ryzen 3 2300X processor may be minimally viable -- but you also get Radeon RX graphics, 8GB of RAM, and both a terabyte hard drive and 240GB SSD. AMD even throws in three free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC to seal the deal.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop for $549.99

This Cyber Monday deal has everything a gamer on a budget is looking for. It features an Intel i5-9300H quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, a speedy 256GB solid-state drive, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. A full HD 15.6-inch display rounds things out on a system that still manages to weigh under 5 pounds.

More Office Depot and OfficeMax Black Friday 2019 deals

As always, Dell has plenty of other deals as part of its Black Friday promotion in addition to the ones highlighted above. Here are several other specials.