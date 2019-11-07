Best Apple Black Friday 2019 deals

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Apple typically doesn't markdown its product lines for Black Friday, but that doesn't mean other retailers can't offer up their own Apple deals during the holiday shopping season. From Amazon to Walmart, you can always find discounted iPads, iPhones, and Macs. You'll sometimes even find bundle offers as well as rollbacks with store gift cards included. So, it's definitely worth digging around.

To help you this Black Friday, we're rounding up the best Apple device deals right here. Best Buy is first out of the gate, with significant discounts on Apple gear. In fact, for some products, Best Buy is matching or setting the all-time lowest prices.

Black Friday 2019: Best Apple device deals

Apple 10.2-inch iPad for $250 ($80 off)

If you're a My Best Buy member (Best Buy's free membership service), you can save a lot of money on the new seventh-generation iPad. Best Buy is offering a $80 discount, the lowest price we've seen yet on this new iPad. (Just remember to sign in to your free My Best Buy account in order to see the price drop at checkout.)

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $850 ($150 off)

Best Buy has another exclusive Apple deal for My Best Buy members (Best Buy's free membership service): The 12.9-inch entry model with 64GB of storage is $849.99, a $150 discount. There are deals on other configurations, too. The 11-inch iPad Pro with 64GB of storage is $649.99, for instance. That's another $150 price-cut -- the best we've ever seen.

13-inch MacBook Air for $900 ($200 off)

Best Buy also sliced $200 off the new MacBook Air -- the one with the Retina True Tone display -- that Apple released in July.

Apple HomePod for $200 ($100 off)

This is the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's smart speaker -- it's a third off!

Apple Watch Nike Plus Series 4 GPS for $299 ($50 off)

Have you been eyeing Nike's edition of the Series 4? Then grab this deal. We haven't seen it this cheap elsewhere, ever.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular for $349 ($100 off)

The Series 4 has been priced at about $440 for a few months, but Best Buy is undercutting everyone now with a $349 offer.

Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones for $200 ($150)

Once again, Best Buy is offering an Apple product at its all-time lowest price. This time, it's Beats' fabulous wireless headphones.